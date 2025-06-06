WWE Smackdown results (6/6): Powell’s live review of John Cena, Logan Paul, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes’ appearances, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,346)

June 6, 2025, in Bakersfield, California at Dignity Health Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] A shot aired of the Money in the Bank host venue, the Intuit Dome, followed by a shot of the Smackdown host venue. Fans were shown lined up out front of the Smackdown venue. Joe Tessitore, who was joined by Wade Barrett on commentary, narrated shots of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Naomi, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez…

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed were shown walking through the backstage area, and they made their entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. The fans chanted Rollins’ theme after it stopped playing. Heyman handed Rollins the mic. A “CM Punk” chant broke out before Rollins could speak.

Rollins gave his usual spiel about being a visionary and a revolutionary. He said he would “take everything” tomorrow night as he pointed at the Money in the Bank briefcases that hung above the ring. Rollins said he would have total control over the entire industry. An “OTC” chant broke out. Rollins said the person they were chanting for couldn’t hear them because he was on the Island of Irrelevancy. Rollins spoke about how no one could stop him.

Solo Sikoa made his entrance with JC Mateo and U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu. Solo recalled Rollins saying no one could stop him. “We’re standing here right now,” Solo said. He mocked Rollins for having his own Bloodline going. Solo asked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are supposed to be Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, respectively. Solo also said “long time no see” to Heyman.

Rollins told Solo to choose his next words very carefully. Solo said he would win MITB, and then it would all be his. Rollins questioned if Solo is threatened because Breakker is the future of the industry, or because Reed could squish him like a bug.

Rollins said the thing that Solo should be threatened by is that his own family would rather stab him in the back than have his back. Rollins told Fatu to take the mic from Solo. Rollins said they could come up with a new nickname for Fatu such as Solo’s bitch. Rollins said he’s a little threatened by one Fatu in the ring, and it wasn’t Sikoa.

Solo dropped his mic and removed his jacket, and then Rollins removed his jacket. Breaker and Reed stepped in front of Rollins, and then Fatu and Mateo stepped in front of Sikoa. Rollins and Fatu went face-to-face for a moment. Rollins called off his crew, and they exited the ring.

Jimmy Uso entered the ring behind Solo’s crew. Jimmy hit Mateo from behind, which sent Mateo into Fatu, who was knocked out of the ring. Solo rolled out of the ring. Jimmy superkicked Mateo, who joined his crew at ringside. Rollins was shown smirking. Tessitore hyped Jimmy vs. Mateo for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I enjoy the occasional unexpected meeting between heels, such as when MJF and The Hurt Syndicate started interacting on AEW television. In this case, I don’t expect much to come out of these factions jawing at one another aside from maybe some Rollins and Solo moments in the MITB match, but it still makes for entertaining television.

1. Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo (w/Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu). The match was joined in progress. Tessitore said the venue was sold out. Jimmy hit Mateo with a suicide dive. Solo approached Jimmy and tried to play up a reunion, but Jimmy blew him off and went after Mateo. Jimmy went to the ropes and then got distracted by Solo, which led to Mateo dropkicking Jimmy to ringside heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Late in the match, Jimmy threw a couple of superkicks and then speared Mateo. Jimmy went up top for his finisher. Solo distracted the referee. Fatu jumped on the apron, causing Jimmy to drop down from the ropes. Mateo tried to hit Jimmy from behind, but Jimmy moved, causing Mateo to hit Fatu, which knocked him off the apron. Jimmy rolled up Mato and got the three count.

Jimmy Uso defeated JC Mateo in 11:25.

Jimmy made a quick exit. Fatu was upset and stayed at ringside. Mateo stood next to Solo in the ring and told him that Fatu is the problem…

Powell’s POV: It was hard to miss Fatu giving Jimmy his cue to move. The friction between Fatu and Mateo has been established quickly and has me looking forward to their eventual match.

Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega was shown walking backstage when she crossed paths with Giulia. Vega told Giulia that she worked her ass off to get there. Vega said if Giulia wants a shot at the title, she would have to pry the title from her lifeless body. Giulia told Vega that she likes her and added that she’s confident. Vega walked away and then rolled her eyes…

Piper Niven made her entrance with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre for a Bakersfield Brawl against Vega… [C]

Jacob Fatu was walking backstage when he was approached by Damian Priest, who told him that he would be coming for his U.S. Championship at some point. Shinsuke Nakamura showed up and watched in the background while Fatu told Priest that if he failed to take care of him, then he’d go to the back of the line…

Zelina Vega made her entrance to a mild crowd reaction…

2. U.S. Women’s Champion Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven (w/Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre) in a Bakersfield Brawl non-title match. Vega was sent to the floor, and then she pulled a kendo stick out from under the ring and battered Niven with it. Niven cut off Vega with a headbutt. Niven scooped up Niven, who slipped away and hit her with the kendo stick again.

A short time later, Niven dumped Vega headfirst on the apron. Niven followed up with a basement crossbody block against the LED boards on the side of the ring. [C] Vega performed a moonsault off the top rope onto all three heels at ringside. Vega went back to the ropes, but Niven cut her off. Niven joined Vega on the ropes and set up for a superplex, but Vega fought her off.

Vega hit a Code Red from the ropes. Vega had the pin, but Fyre entered the ring and pulled her off. Green pulled Vega to the floor and threw punches at her. Niven went to ringside and slammed Vega on the floor. Niven set up Vega on a chair in the ring and went to the ropes.

Giulia showed up and dove off the apron onto Green and Fyre on the floor. Vega slipped under Niven in the ring. Giulia got the kendo stick and battered Niven, who fell off the ropes and into a powerbomb from Vega that drove Niven through the table and resulted in Vega getting the pin.

U.S. Women’s Champion Zelina Vega defeated Piper Niven in roughly 10:00 in a Bakersfield Brawl non-title match.

After the match, Giulia entered the ring and raised the arm of Vega, but then pulled her in and gave her a headbutt. Giulia performed a Jackhammer-style move. Giulia picked up the U.S. Title belt, placed her foot on Vega, and held up the belt…

Powell’s POV: A solid brawl. Vega didn’t get much of a crowd reaction during her entrance, but the fans got behind her as the match went on. I like that Giulia saved Vega, only to attack her afterward.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso greeted one another with a hug. Cody asked Jey if he was good. Jey said he was, but added that he was still banged up from Monday. Jimmy entered the room and asked Jimmy if he was straight. Jey asked why everyone is asking him that. Jimmy said Jey has a big match on Saturday and just wanted to make sure he would yeet when it was time to yeet. Jey said they would see what John Cena and Logan Paul had to say, and would “worry about tomorrow tomorrow”…

An Alister Black promo video aired. Black spoke about how it doesn’t sit well with him that LA Knight stole the pin during their Money in the Bank qualifying match. Black said no more relaxed rules. Black said that if Knight beats him, he would look him in the eyes, shake his hand, and admit defeat… [C]

[Hour Two] LA Knight made his entrance to a strong reaction. Knight got a mic and said it’s MITB season. Knight said it’s his third year in a row being in an MITB match, and played up the idea that the third time’s the charm. Knight said he’s not satisfied with that. Knight ran through the list of his MITB opponents.

Knight shifted his focus to facing Aleister Black. Knight said he understood that Black’s feelings are hurt because he stole the pin and got the job done. Knight said Black set himself up to get his feelings hurt one more time. Knight said Black wouldn’t be going to Los Angeles and would instead watch Knight while sitting on his couch. Black made his entrance… [C]

3. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black. Black stuffed an early DDT attempt, but Knight put him down with a clothesline and covered him for a two count. A short time later, Black went for a springboard move, but Knight hit him from behind, sending both men over the ropes to the floor. [C]

Black went for a springboard move again, but Knight once again caught him on the ropes and hit a Burning Hammer. Black rolled to ringside. Seth Rollins entered the ring and performed a Stomp on Knight to end the match.

LA Knight fought Aleister Black to an apparent no-contest in 10:15.

Rollins set up for another Stomp on Knight, but Black returned to the ring and stood in his way. Rollins backed down and went to the apron. Bron Breakker entered the ring, waited for Black to turn around, and then speared him. Rollins threw Knight to the floor. Bronson Reed hit a senton on Knight. Breakker ran the ropes and speared Knight. Paul Heyman entered the ring and stood behind his trio while they stood over Knight…

Powell’s POV: Even if an upper mid-card television match looks good on paper, there’s a good chance it will end with a shitty finish. That said, I get the storyline idea of Rollins softening up his competition heading into MITB.

A video package featuring Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Aldis said things move quickly in WWE. He said they are holding Money in the Bank this week, and kicking off the King and Queen of the Ring next week. The tournament will start with four Fatal Four-Way matches in each tournament, and the winners will advance to semifinal singles matches. The finals will be held in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. Aldis said the winners of the tournaments will get title shots against the top champions of their respective brands at SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: Triple Threat qualifiers for MITB followed by four-way King of the Ring qualifiers? Great, another round of stolen pins and interference finishes because there are no disqualifications in four-ways. Chickenshit booking. It’s okay to have wrestlers lose singles matches.

Byron Saxton interviewed Jade Cargill in the backstage area and asked her about competing in the Queen of the Ring tournament. She said she will be the next Queen of the Ring, and she’ll take gold at SummerSlam. Saxton asked where things stand between Jade and Bianca Belair.

Charlotte Flair showed up and told her that there's only one queen in WWE. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton showed up. "Good luck with that, ladies," Stratton said before walking away… [C]

A Legado Del Fantasma video aired from an undisclosed location. Santos Escobar spoke to Angel and Berto in Spanish while subtitles were used. Escobar spoke about owning the world of lucha libre in front of their people. Angel spoke about their opponents, Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and then the trio all put their hands together. “Familia,” Berto said…

Saxton interviewed Chad Gable, who was accompanied by Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. Gable said he was disappointed that he didn’t get a spot in Money in the Bank, and then he played up the “suitable replacement” El Grande Americano winning the briefcase. Gable said he would beat El Hijo del Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship.

Andrade showed up and looked Gable up and down. Andrade spoke in Spanish. Penta showed up and shook hands with Andrade, and then they spoke in Spanish and laughed. Gable got offended and spoke about what El Grande Americano would do to them. Nick Aldis showed up and said they could settle this in the ring tonight…

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Stratton said she won MITB and became the It Girl of WWE. She said every woman in MITB would “try to pull a Tiffy.” Stratton said the world of the person who wins MITB will revolve around her. Stratton asked what time it was. The crowd responded with “Tiffy Time.”

Rhea Ripley made her entrance to a big pop and joined Stratton inside the ring. Stratton said she never had to win MITB, so she doesn’t know what it feels like to win the contract like Stratton does. “But I do know what it feels like to be a champion,” Ripley said while walking toward Stratton. “And I miss that feeling.”

Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance and joined Stratton and Ripley inside the ring. Alexa Bliss made her entrance with that awful doll heading into a break… [C] Stratton was no longer in the ring coming out of the break. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia all made separate entrances…

4. Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia. There was a sequence where Vaquer used her legs to drive Naomi’s head on the mat while Ripoley and Bliss worked over Perez and Giulia simultaneously, which got a rise out of the crowd. A short time later, Bliss performed a somersault dive from the apron onto Naomi and Giulia. Perez ran Bliss into the ring steps, heading into a PIP break. [C]

Ripley took a hot tag for a big pop, and she performed a fallaway slam on Perez. Ripley got up and dropkicked Naomi off the apron. The crowd responded with “Mami” chants. Perez set up for a side Russian Leg Sweep that Ripley blocked. Ripley put Perez down with a Razor’s Edge and went for the pin moments later, but Naomi broke it up. Bliss took out Giulia with Sister Abigail. Ripley set up for her Riptide finisher, but Perez countered with a DDT in a cool spot.

[Hour Three] Perez struggled to get to her corner. Once Perez arrived, Naomi dropped off the apron. Bliss hit Perez. Vaquer hit Perez with Eat Defeat. Ripley hit Perez with a Riptide and then pinned her.

Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Alexa Bliss defeated Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia in 12:00.

After the match, the referee raised the hands of the babyface trio. They looked up at the briefcases, and then things got a little awkward between the MITB entrants…

Powell’s POV: The live crowd was really into the match and red hot for Ripley. Rhea was not booked well heading into WrestleMania, and she’s spun her wheels since then, but the fans still adore her.

Tessitore hyped the John Cena, Logan Paul, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes segment for later in the show…

Backstage, Solo Sikoa told JC Mateo that everything with Jacob Fatu would be okay. Mateo asked if Fatu would follow Solo, who told him he worries too much. Solo said Fatu loves him. Solo looked around and then told Mateo that Fatu is all gas and no brains. After Solo and Mateo exited, Fatu entered the room from a doorway behind them, meaning he heard Solo’s comments… [C]

The Signs of the Night segment was interrupted by a Wyatt Sicks video. Bo Dallas said grief is not linear and is not healed by time. He said it’s a festering wound that has continually been ripped open by the echoing of a presence that is no more. Dallas said you don’t forget, you can just accept that which cannot be changed.

Dallas said he’s watched the tag team division. He spoke about the loyalty, the trust, and the brotherhood. Dallas questioned if it was unbreakable. He said that from their loss, they have become a family, and yet “they” wanted to forget about them again. Dallas said your brotherhood will be tested, and the time for repentance has passed. Dallas said to accept your condemnation, and closed by saying, “We will not be forgotten”…

Backstage, Nick Aldis stood by after The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY watched the video. Tommaso Ciampa said that he and Johnny Gargano shouldn’t take the fall because the other teams provoked the Wyatts. Montez Ford said they need the Guns, and DIY can’t do things themselves. Angelo Dawkins spoke about how he and Ford were the real boogeymen. He said if the Wyatts want the smoke, they can get it. Axiom spoke about how he and Nathan Frazer would teach the Wyatts a lesson. DIY was all for it. Alex Shelley Guns said DIY would get what they have coming to them. Chris Sabin said he and Shelley are the veterans, and they want to get their hands on the Wyatts. DIY was all for that, too. Gargano told Aldis that any of the other three teams would be perfect opponents for the Wyatts…

The broadcast team ran through the lineups for Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. Tessitore said Worlds Collide would start with “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown…

Penta made his entrance… [C] Andrade made his entrance. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo was shown in the crowd. Chad Gable led Julius Creed and Brutus Creed to the ring. Penta and Andrade dove onto the Creeds, and eventually Andrade rolled Brutus inside the ring…

5. Penta and Andrade vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Chad Gable). Andrade hit Julius with double knees in one corner, and then hit Brutus with double knees in another corner. Penta tagged in and pressed up onto the ropes and kicked Julius, then did the same to Brutus.

Later, Julius caught Andrade on the ropes with a flying knee strike. Julius pulled Andrade off the ropes and then suplexed him. Julius lowered the straps of his singlet and then suplexed Andrade again. Brutus tagged in and hit a standing moonsault for a one count. [C]