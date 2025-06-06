Murphy’s Blog: WWE Worlds Collide Predictions – El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Title, Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid for the NXT North American Championship

CategoriesCOLIN MCGUIRE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents Worlds Collide on Saturday afternoon from Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum. This is the first half of a big day for the company as Money in the Bank takes place later that evening. This is the first show WWE is presenting in collaboration with AAA since TKO announced the acquisition of the Mexican-based promotion back in April. Admittedly, I don’t follow AAA closely, so my knowledge of some of the talent is limited aside from appearances they’ve made for the U.S. promotions. Nothing jumps off the page as highly anticipated, but it looks to be a decent show on paper. Let’s run down the card!

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship: It’s interesting that they’re going with Gable straight up and not his alleged alter ego El Grande Americano. For those of you familiar with Vikingo from his AEW appearances, know what you’re in store for. For those of you who aren’t, expect a lot of flashy high spots, flips, and dives. It should be a good contrast to Gable’s mat-based approach, and if they give these two enough time, this should be a fine match. Vikingo just won the title and appears to be someone the company would want to make the face of the brand. So, I don’t expect a title change here. By the way, with Gable wrestling here and Americano in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match later in the evening, it will be a busy day for him…or will it?

Don Predicts: El Hijo del Vikingo retains the AAA Mega Championship.

Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fénix vs. Laredo Kid in a four-way for the NXT North American Championship: I’m not usually a fan a multi-person title matches, but this should be great. I love Page in this spot as it would have been very easy to cast him in the mid-card after losing the NXT Championship. Evans has the potential to be a star down the road, and Fenix rarely disappoints. For those of you not familiar with Laredo Kid from his work in TNA, I can assure you that he can more than hold his own.

Don Predicts: Ethan Page retains the NXT North American Championship.

“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano: I’ve seen random matches from the AAA talent through appearances in MLW over the years, but I can’t tell you much. The story here is seeing if Legado Del Fantasma can put their issues aside to win a match, as it looks like a split is coming, with Berto likely leaving the group. I expect those issues to continue as a result of this match.

Don Predicts: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano defeat “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto.

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta and Dalys: The creative team tried to create some interest in this match on NXT, but it never really took off. I would have liked to have seen Vaquer in something more meaningful, but it makes sense as Vaquer is pulling double-duty with an appearance in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match later in the day.

Don Predicts: Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice defeat Chik Tormenta and Dalys.

Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana: I’ve seen Octagon Jr. and Aero Star in MLW, but again, I’m not too familiar with them. In any case, this should be a good showcase of flips and flashy spots.

Don Predicts: Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro defeat Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana.