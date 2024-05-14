WWE Raw rating: WWE King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinals

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.589 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.619 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.53 rating.

Powell’s POV: Similar numbers compared to last week, though down from roughly one year earlier when the May 15, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.716 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic.