WWE Raw rating: WWE King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinals

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.589 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.619 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.53 rating.
Powell’s POV: Similar numbers compared to last week, though down from roughly one year earlier when the May 15, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.716 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Be the first to comment