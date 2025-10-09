NXT TV rating for the NXT Showdown edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 625,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 572,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.10 rating. The show ran head-to-head with AEW Dynamite’s Title Tuesday, which delivered an average of 321,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo for TBS (the HBO Max streaming numbers are not included). One year earlier, the October 8, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 874,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating on The CW.