AEW Dynamite rating for the Title Tuesday edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 321,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 465,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT Showdown on The CW averaged 625,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the October 8, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 329,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Tuesday edition that ran against NXT.