NXT No Mercy lineup: The card for Saturday’s NXT’s next premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at War Memorial Auditorium.

-Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship

-Sol Ruca defends the WWE Women’s Speed Champion against Candice LeRae or Lainey Reid

Powell’s POV: The LeRae vs. Reid match will be held on tonight’s NXT television show. Join us for our live review as No Mercy streams on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).