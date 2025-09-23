What's happening...

WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the September 15 edition

September 23, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The September 15 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.6 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was equal to the 2.6 million global viewership listed for the September 8 episode.

Powell’s POV: The September 15 Raw finished seventh on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing eighth the week before. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.