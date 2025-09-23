WWE ring announcer labels Paul Levesque “the greatest mind in wrestling of all time”

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Mark Nash

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

On how he became a part of WWE: “Well, we all know Nick Khan is the president of WWE, they lost a ring announcer, and there was an opening. I got a text message out of the blue from Triple H. I looked down at my phone, and it was right around the time of the election last year. So I looked at it at first, and I don’t even know if he knows this, but I looked at it at first. I said, Oh, this has got to be a solicitation text for a candidate, right? It was just numbers, and it started out, ‘Hey, it’s Paul Levesque, Triple H with WWE.’ So it was like when you see that, you know they’re not really texting you. That’s a bot texting, right? Like ‘Hey, it’s Morgan Freeman. I want you to vote for me for the Screen Actors Guild or whatever. Yeah, that’s what I thought it was when I first glanced at it, and I looked down, whatever. But my phone, like many people have, is connected to my computer, and I was working on my computer and I could see the text message also pop up on my screen. I read the first bit, and I was like oh, this is actually him. This isn’t somebody pretending to be Triple H. And I read the text, and it was like, ‘Hey, man. We’re big fans of your work over here. You got time for a call?’ Yeah, hold my beer. Of course I got time for a call. The greatest mind in wrestling of all time is texting me, and I’m like, wow. And that’s how it started. We started a conversation, and the timing was perfect. My contracts were up with Top Rank, and I graciously said, ‘Hey, I think I’m gonna move over here’, and I will say this about Top Rank. Brad Jacobs, who was my point, is probably one of the most incredible human beings on the planet. His words to me when I called him were, ‘It sucks for us. This is incredible for you. Congratulations.’ To this day, I have the utmost respect for Brad. And I’m sure, I don’t know for a fact, but I’m sure Nick had something to do with this when that vacancy presented itself. Because he’s the one who brought me over to boxing, and I’m sure he had something to do with bringing me over to the WWE. And you know, Joe Tessitore is with the WWE, and he was the voice of Top Rank forever. So we have a wonderful relationship. And I can say that Joe has been remarkable in holding my hand. Everybody has been. So again, kid in the candy store, humble as hell, grateful for everything.”

On the origin of his WWE name: “There’s a process there, and it’s awesome. That’s a big part of wrestling is finding out who this person is now, and where this name is, or how they’re finding that name. So it didn’t come overnight, and there was a lot of conversation about it back and forth with options, and Nash was, believe it or not, something that I came up with. It’s my mother’s maiden name and my father’s last name squished together. So my father’s name is Shunock, as everybody knows, S, H, U, N, O, C, K. My mother’s maiden name is Nassr N, A, S, S, R. So I took N, A, S, H, put it together, and I just threw it in an email. I didn’t even need an explanation. I said, ‘Hey, what do you guys think about Mark Nash? It’s my mom’s name and my dad’s name squished together.’ They’re like, awesome. So again, as much as it’s not my real name, it is. So when I walk out, I am so proud of Mark Nash on that screen, because you’re allowing me now to tell the WWE Universe that that’s my mom and my dad on that screen with me, and I’m just like you and probably all of your listeners. We all have families. We all have mothers and fathers, and I love mine just like everybody else, and they’re with me every Friday night.”

On his never-seen 17 John Cena introduction: “I’m gonna just say it. This [Stanley Cup] ring is pretty special, and that’s an iconic moment from the Stanley Cup. I don’t know that I will ever be a part of a moment. Let’s knock on wood that they keep happening as amazing, I don’t have another word for it, just unreal, amazing, incredible, as these last three months that I’ve had with John Cena. Again, what is life? He points at you and calls you into the ring and tells you, ‘Your announcement sucks. Read this instead.’ And then I’m like, okay. I get this elaborate ring announcement for John, it goes bananas and viral, and everybody loves it. And I’ve had the privilege of now repeating it for three months, and that came to an end two weeks ago, his last appearance on Smackdown, and I had a moment with him where I literally just looked him in the eyes, and I said, Thank you so much for this incredible opportunity. Again, I don’t even know that we’d be sitting here if it wasn’t for that, right? Because it propelled me in the WWE Universe in a pretty cool way.”