John Cena vs. AJ Styles one last time?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena and AJ Styles are stirring up social media interest in having another match together. Cena asked his social media followers for thoughts on Styles being one of his final opponents. “I hear them loud and clear,” Styles replied. “Let’s do it, I’m ready!”

Powell’s POV: Nothing is official, but I’m guessing they are setting up a match for the October 11 WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. It seemed like the match wasn’t going to happen after Cena performed a Styles Clash on Logan Paul at the Clash in Paris event. Cena stated after the show that he was paying homage to some of his rivals because he wouldn’t have a chance to face them all before he retires.

Per the Cagematch.net listings, Cena and Styles have had 21 singles matches together, with the first being at the 2016 Money in the Bank event. Styles won their first two matches, but he has just three total wins over Cena, the last being at SummerSlam 2016. Their most recent singles encounter was on the February 27, 2018, edition of Smackdown. Cena has just five dates remaining before he retires from WWE on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

I hear them loud and clear. Let’s do it, I’m ready! https://t.co/8U1VxaHn3R — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 23, 2025

