WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card and list of entrants for both Elimination Chamber matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

-Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes responds to The Rock’s offer

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of the Elimination Chamber event on Saturday beginning with pre-show notables at 4CT/5ET or as the main show streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).