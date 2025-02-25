Deadlock Pro Wrestling “No Pressure” results: Vetter’s review of Dani Luna vs. Hyan in a street fight for the DPW Women’s Title, Violence is Forever vs. Grizzled Young Vets for the DPW Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “No Pressure”

February 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

This show was released on the DPW website on Sunday. This venue was packed with 300 or so fans, and this is quickly becoming one of my favorite indy buildings. Rich Bocchini and Caprice Coleman provided commentary; no Veda Scott tonight.

* Unfortunately, Kevin Blackwood had travel issues and missed the show. Juni Underwood replaced him; Juni is a decent hand in the Northeast, and I’m presuming he drove in with Miracle Generation.

* The show opened with Hyan on the phone in the backstage area, and she’s frustrated that someone won’t be there. Who was she talking to?

1. Titus Alexander vs. Juni Underwood. Juni has let his hair grow out and he’s looking a lot like Nathan Frazer today. Titus hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, then a brainbuster for a nearfall in the first minute! They brawled to the floor, where Titus jawed at the fans. In the ring, Juni hit a dropkick at 1:30. Titus got some nearfalls and he yelled at the ref, kicking in his direction! Juni hit a spin kick, then a hesitation dropkick into the corner, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 3:30. Titus hit his modified Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. He hit a superkick.

Juni hit a top-rope flying elbow to the floor on a standing Titus at 6:00. Juni hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. He came off the ropes, but Titus caught him with a dropkick! Titus hit a Lethal Injection, then a jumping knee to the chin for a believable nearfall. Juni blocked a Chaos Theory, got a rollup and a nearfall. Titus immediately hit the Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for the pin. That was a really good opener; a strong showing by Underwood here.

Titus Alexander defeated Juni Underwood at 7:37.

2. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller. You’ve got one of the best teams on the West Coast meeting one of the best teams on the East Coast … in Chicago, and I love that! Williams and Kylon opened, but Travis clocked Waller on the apron, knocking him to the floor, and S&S immediately worked over Kylon. MG hit stereo dropkicks. Kylon slammed Dustin onto Judas. Kylon hit a spinebuster on Judas at 1:30 and applied a half-crab. Judas and Kylon traded chops, and S&S kept King in their corner. Kylon hit a double Northern Lights suplex at 4:30 and he made the hot tag.

Waller hit a snapmare driver in the ring on Judas, then a plancha to the floor on Williams, then a flying clothesline and a running Shooting Star Press on Judas in the ring. MG hit a team powerbomb on Travis for a nearfall, but Judas made the save. King hit a German Suplex on Travis, but Travis hit a handspring-back-forearm. Judas and Waller hit stereo frogsplashes at 7:30, and that got a massive pop. They clotheslined each other and all four were down. Kylon and Travis traded forearm strikes. S&S hit some quick team moves on Kylon, with Travis nailing a brainbuster for a nearfall. Waller hit a Lethal Injection. King hit a superplex on Travis, and Waller immediately hit the Mamba Splash on Williams for the pin. That was a great indy-style tag match!

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and “Sinner & Saint” Kylon King defeated Judas Icarus and Travis Williams at 10:11.

3. Colby Corino vs. Adam Priest vs. Travis Lee in a three-way. Bocchini immediately talked about Jake Something’s injury, leaving the DPW Title vacant, and he said this match could go a long way in determining the new champ. They each took turns playing to the crowd, and of course the fans hate the ornery Priest. Lee also has turned heel here, too. Priest hit a clothesline to the back of Corino’s head. Quick reversals and a standoff at 2:00. The heels conferred and started double-teaming Corino. Colby powered Priest onto Lee. Travis hit a sliding dropkick on Colby, and they slammed Corino against the guardrail at ringside. In the ring, the two-on-one beatdown of Colby continued.

Colby hit a clothesline on Priest. Lee hit a swinging uranage on Colby for a nearfall at 6:00, but Priest made the save, and the heels began to argue. They peppered Colby with European Uppercuts; they argued some more but then hugged. So, the crowd chanted for them to “kiss.” Priest hit a German Suplex on Corino for a nearfall. Travis barked at Priest, saying, “I’ve been in WWE!” and that got boos! Lee shoved Priest at 8:00; Colby rolled up Adam for a nearfall! The heels took turns chopping Colby. Lee accidentally clotheslined Priest to the floor, and Colby hit a stunner on Travis! The 10-minute call was spot-on, as Corino hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Lee.

Priest applied a half-crab on Colby; he spit on Lee as Travis tried to break it up! Lee hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Colby and they were all down. They all got up and traded blows. In a nice spot, Colby hit a top-rope somersault dive, going over the guardrail, and crashing onto the two heels on the floor at 14:00. In the ring, Priest and Colby fought on the ropes, and Corino hit a series of elbows to the head. Lee jumped into the corner and hit a top-rope German Suplex on Colby! Priest got a rollup out of nowhere and pinned Colby! Good action; they told a fun story, and in a rarity, the heels never really fought each other. Caprice said the win should put Priest in the title picture. Lee and Corino continued to fight after the bell and needed to be separated!

Adam Priest defeated Colby Corino and Travis Lee at 15:34.

4. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. “Grizzled Young Vets” James Drake and Zack Gibson for the DPW Tag Team Titles. Garrini and Drake opened, and Dominic knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Ku and Gibson got in at 2:00 and began trading LOUD chops; this crowd was into it! Drake got in and traded forearm strikes with Ku. Drake hit a dropkick at 6:30. He snapped Garrini’s left arm over the top rope. On the floor, he tied Garrini’s arm in the guardrail and was heavily booed. In the ring, Gibson applied a hammerlock and drove Garrini to the mat, as the GYVV kept Dominic in their corner. Garrini applied an anklelock on Drake, but he escaped at 10:00. Garrini hit a hard clothesline on Gibson.

Ku got in and hit a German Suplex on Gibson and a Samoan Drop and a powerbomb on Drake for a nearfall at 12:00, and he applied a half crab. Garrini applied an ankle lock on Drake, but Gibson made the save. Ku powerbombed Drake, and Garrini applied a leg lock around James’ head at 16:00. However, Gibson hit an Air Raid Crash on Ku onto Garrini to break it up, and all four were down. They all got up and traded punches and forearm strikes. ViF hit a team pop-up kneestrike combo on Drake. Drake leapt off the top rope but collapsed at 19:30, selling that he had jammed his knee; the ref backed Ku away. However, Gibson used his scarf to choke Ku! GYV hit a clothesline-and-leg sweep combo and pinned Ku! New champs! Drake leapt in the air to celebrate, showing his leg was just fine. Caprice fumed on commentary, saying he was just “suckered.”

James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini to win the DPW Tag Team Titles at 21:10.

* Miracle Generation ran in and chased the GYVets to the back.

* Backstage, Adam Priest celebrated his win.

5. LaBron Kozone vs. Luke Jacobs for the DPW National Title. Jacobs had wrestled in the UK for Progress Wrestling just two days earlier, but he didn’t have his Progress title with him. I’ve noted that Kozone is really looking a lot like Booker T when he had long dreadlocks; he’s got good size on his frame. A feeling-out process early on. LaBron hit a big backbody drop at 3:00. They went to the floor, where Kozone hit some loud chops. Kozone powerbombed Jacobs onto the ring apron at 5:30. In the ring, Jacobs hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and a chop block to the back of the knee, and he worked over Kozone’s left leg, and was loudly booed, and the fans chanted “Wanker!” at him. Kozone hit a Saito Suplex and they were both down at 9:00. The crowd changed to a “USA!” chant.

Kozone hit a big senton. Jacobs missed a forearm to the back of the head, and Kozone hit a German Suplex, then a scoop bodyslam at 10:30. Jacobs kicked out Kozone’s knee and hit a DDT, then he nailed a spinebuster, and he applied a Figure Four. Kozone reversed it, so Jacobs grabbed the ropes at 12:30. Kozone hit a top-rope gut-wrench suplex, earning a “holy shit!” chant. (This crowd has been insanely hot.) LaBron hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Jacobs hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 15:00, then a jumping piledriver for a nearfall. Kozone hit his Ballgame clothesline, then a Samoa Joe-style Muscle Buster for a believable nearfall, and the commentators were shocked that didn’t get the pin. Jacobs hit a clothesline; Kozone hit an enzuigiri; Jacobs hit a Hidden Blade to the back of the head. Kozone hit two more clotheslines and got the pin. That was stellar.

LaBron Kozone defeated Luke Jacobs to retain the DPW National Title at 17:06.

* Backstage, GYVets celebrated their title win. Drake joked about how he doesn’t get injured and how he fooled everyone. We then saw Violence is Forever, who were livid that Drake faked the injury. They vowed they will regain their belts.

* A nice video package aired to set up the main event. Dani Luna beat Hyan in a title tournament last year, and Hyan threw a temper tantrum. I like how they did sit-down interviews with Caprice Coleman and Rich Bocchini to talk about this feud.

6. Dani Luna vs. Hyan in a street fight for the DPW Women’s Title. Hyan came out first, carrying a piece of Dani’s destroyed trophy. Hyan wore denim shorts and a T-shirt; she’s dressed for a street fight. Dani hit a running dropkick at the bell and a suplex out of the corner, sending Hyan to the floor. She went over the guardrail and vanished into the crowd! They fought in the crowd, as Hyan threw a heavy chair at Dani and celebrated. They fought up onto a stage, where Dani hit a snap suplex at 2:00. She dove off the stage onto Hyan on the floor, and they returned to the ring. Hya dove through the ropes onto Dani, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Luna hit a spear in the ring. Hyan got a chair and repeatedly hit Luna across her back at 6:30. Dani hit a running kick onto the chair as Hyan was holding it. She now got the chair and hit Hyan over the back with it several times. Dani hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb, sending Hyan crashing onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 9:30. Hyan put a chair over Dani’s face and hit some running kicks on the chair and got a nearfall at 12:00. Hyan hit a running spear on the apron, sending them both crashing onto a table set up at ringside. “NO one wins that, Bocchini!” Caprice shouted, and the crowd chanted “This is awesome!”

They got into the ring and traded forearm strikes. Dani speared her through a table in the corner, then she nailed a powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 16:30 and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. They fought on the ropes in the corner, with Hyan hitting a powerbomb through an open table in the ring. Dani set up some chairs and she hit a second-rope powerbomb onto four open chairs! She then nailed the Luna Landing (modified Death Valley Driver) for the pin. Wow, that was hard-hitting. Caprice said that one is going on his match of the year list.

Dani Luna defeated Hyan to retain the DPW Women’s Title at 21:57.

* Hyan handed Dani the pieces of the broken trophy as a sign of respect, but then she attacked from behind! She got a bag from under the ring, and there was a chain in it! She wrapped it around Dani’s face and neck, and the camera faded to black.

* However, we got a backstage promo from Luke Jacobs, who said he hates to admit it, but Kozone was the better man on this night. He vowed he will have a title in this company soon.

* Dustin Waller talked backstage about what GYVets did tonight. Kylon was equally livid. They want a title shot!

* The cameras followed Hyan as she ran outside in the Chicago winter weather, holding the stolen women’s title, and hopped in a car and sped away!

Final Thoughts: I have repeatedly said that Deadlock Pro puts on the best top-to-bottom indy shows month to month. Great wrestling, but also great production and commentary. I always say it’s like watching classic 2004-era ROH shows. Yes, the main event earns best match, and a strong Kozone-Jacobs match takes second place. The three-way was really good and I’ll go with that for third. This show came in at just 2-and-a-quarter hours; DPW consistently focuses on just six or seven matches and gives each one enough time to develop.