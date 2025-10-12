TNA Bound For Glory results: Powell’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a tables match for the TNA and NXT Tag Team Titles

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Bound For Glory

Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center

Aired live on October 12, 2025, on pay-per-view



Bound For Glory Pre-show match result: “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay beat Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles…

Boston Celtics radio voice Sean Grande narrated a BFG video package to open the show… Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary, and McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. McKenzie introduced the U.S. Marines Color Guard, and then the national anthem played…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Steve Maclin came out first and had a moment with his mother, who was in the crowd. Frankie Kazarian’s entrance followed. Maclin hit Kazarian with a suicide dive.

1. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship. Maclin rolled Kazarian inside the ring. The referee rewarded him for the pre-match attack by immediately calling for the opening bell. Kazarian came back and dove over the top rope and hit a sunset bomb that pulled Maclin from the apron to the floor.

Kazarian ran Maclin into the ring steps. Kazarian taunted Maclin’s mother, who stood up and jawed at him. Maclin’s mom gave Kazarian the double birds, and then Maclin hit Kazarian and rolled him back inside the ring. Maclin tied up Kazarian in a tree of woe and charged him, but Kazarian sat up. Maclin put him in a chicken wing. Kazarian rolled Maclin into a pin and tried to hold the ropes for leverage, but the referee caught him.

Maclin came back and applied a Boston Crab, which the broadcast team found appropriate with the show being held in Massachusetts. Kazarian paid tribute to AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels with a couple of moves that led to a near fall. Kazarian set up for Fade to Black from the middle rope, but Maclin cut him off and bit him before shoving him to the mat. Maclin played to the crowd and went for a headbutt that Kazarian avoided. Kazarian hit a slingshot cutter for another near fall.

Moments later, Maclin got Kazarian in the tree of woe and hit the crosshair spear. Maclin followed up with the KOA and scored the clean pin.

Steve Maclin defeated Frankie Kazarian to win the TNA International Championship.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring and presented the belt to Maclin. Members of the U.S. Marines were shown in the crowd while Maclin celebrated his win. Maclin also kissed his mother on the cheek at ringside. He returned to the ring and continued his celebration…

Powell’s POV: A solid opening match that played to a receptive crowd. I enjoy the work of both wrestlers, but the title belt still doesn’t feel important. If nothing else, it’s an upgrade over the TNA Digital Media Championship.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt checked in from their broadcast table and then introduced the French broadcast team that also had a table at ringside. Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran through the lineup…

BFG host Gabby LaSpisa stood backstage and introduced TNA Champion Trick Williams, who was accompanied by his lawyer. Trick and the lawyer said Trick wears the TNA title belt upside down because he turned the company upside down. Trick told Mike Santana that TNA doesn’t belong to the man with the best story. He said it belongs to the man who is best for business…

Indi Hartwell was shown lacing up her boots in a backstage area, and then TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan was shown warming up…

A video package set up the Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller match, and then the entrances took place. Rehwoldt said Miller is the sweetest person, but he’s heard her talk about people who have wronged her, and they are instantly burned…

2. Tessa Blanchard (w/Victoria Crawford) vs. Gia Miller (w/Jody Threat). Blanchard was cocky. Miller caught her in an early pin for a near fall. Blanchard got angry and kicked Miller’s head while it was on the ring steps. Blanchard followed up by suplexing Miller onto the bottom half of the ring steps.

The referee caught Crawford getting physical with Miller and ejected her. Crawford put up a fuss. Security guards came out and surrounded her. Threat went up top and performed a Swanton onto Crawford and the poor security guards. Threat chased Crawford to the back.

In the ring, Miller performed a crossbody block on Blanchard and got a two count. Blanchard mounted Miller in the corner and threw punches at her. Blanchard removed the turnbuckle cover and pressed Miller onto the turnbuckle. Miller put her arms around Blanchard and headbutted her. Miller held up Blanchard in powerbomb position. Blanchard hit Miller with a roll of quarters while the referee was putting the cover back on the exposed turnbuckle. Blanchard covered Miller for the three count…

Tessa Blanchard defeated Gia Miller in 6:00.

Powell’s POV: The live crowd just didn’t get behind Miller in the way that you’d hope fans would rally behind a heavy underdog while she faced a dominant heel. We’ve seen variations of this finish in all major promotions, and it always makes me wonder why they all choose to make their referees look incompetent. I wonder if this will lead to Miller and Threat vs. Blanchard and Crawford.

Hannifan read through the sponsored injury report. Matt Hardy is cleared to compete, but he’s not 100 percent due to a recent attack. Joe Hendry is questionable after his match with Eric Young, while Young is medically cleared. Trick Williams and Mike Santana were evaluated and are fully cleared for the main event…

3. The 20-ish-person Call Your Shot gauntlet match for a shot at any TNA championship within the next year. The first entrant was Lei Ying Lee, and the second entrant was Mara Sade. They shook hands before locking up.

The No. 3 entrant was Ryan Nemeth, who fought with both women and didn’t fare so well.

The No. 4 entrant was Nic Nemeth, who was cheered by a good portion of the crowd. Sade dropped Nic with a superkick. Lee and Sade tried to eliminate Nic, but Ryan saved him.

The No. 5 entrant was Cedric Alexander, who got the better of the Nemeths.

The No. 6 entrant was Rich Swann.

The No. 7 entrant was AJ Francis, who got heat by eliminating Sade and Lee. Swann hopped into the arms of Francis for a celebration, but Francis chokeslammed him and then eliminated him.

The No. 8 entrant was Travis Williams. Judas Icarus walked out with his partner, and they acted like Williams won a coin toss to enter the match.

The No. 9 entrant was BDE, a social media influencer. Francis tossed BDE over the top rope, but he skinned the cat. BDE hit a cutter on Francis. Nic superkicked BDE.

The No. 10 entrant was “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed. Yes, really. The broadcast team said Santino Marella ruled earlier in the day that they count as one entrant for some reason. The trio eliminated Francis.

The No. 11 entrant was Dani Luna, who performed German suplexes on Reed and Miguel. Williams caught Luna with a knee strike.

The No. 12 entrant was Eric Young. Williams set up Young for a piledriver on the apron, but Young hit him with a low blow. Young performed a piledriver on Williams, who fell to the floor and was eliminated.

The No. 13 entrant was Jake Something, who joined Luna in powerbombing Miguel and Reed. Young caught BDE with a punch on the apron that eliminated him from the match.

The No. 14 entrant was Rosemary.