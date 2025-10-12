TNA Bound For Glory polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 12, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS TNA Bound For Glory: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls TNA Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a tables match for the NXT and TNA Tag Titles Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans for the X Division Title Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts Championship Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard The System vs. Order 4 in a Hardcore War Call Your Shot gauntlet match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicstnatna bfgtna bound for glory
