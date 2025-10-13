WWE Raw in Perth (early start time), Don Callis, Jose Maximo, Rodney Mack, Karen Jarrett, Gregory Iron, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Taz, Sam Houston, Rikishi, Tonga Kid, Tony Chimel, Andy Douglas, Killer Kowalski, Dusty Rhodes

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live today from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena and will feature the fallout from Crown Jewel. Join me for my live review as the show streams live this morning on Netflix back at the early start time of 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-day Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from Raw in Perth, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Kansas City, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in San Jose. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Don Callis is 62 today.

-Jose Maximo (Kelvin Ramirez) is 42 today.

-The late Killer Kowalski (a/k/a Edward Władysław Spulnik) was born on October 13, 1926. He died on August 30, 2008, at age 81.

-Rodney Mack (Rodney Begnaud) turned 55 on Sunday.

-Karen Jarrett turned 53 on Sunday

-Gregory Iron (Greg Smith) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Sam Houston (a/k/a Michael Smith) turned 62 on Saturday.

-Rikishi (a/k/a Solofa Fatu, Jr.) turned 60 on Saturday.

-Tonga Kid (a/k/a Sam Fatu) turned 60 on Saturday.

-Taz (a/k/a Pete Senerchia) turned 58 on Saturday.

-WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel turned 58 on Saturday.

-Andy Douglas of The Naturals tag team turned 47 on Saturday.

-Ricochet (Trevor Mann) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Riddick Moss (Michael Rallis) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett) turned 29 on Saturday.

-The late Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels, Jr.) was born on October 11, 1945. He died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.