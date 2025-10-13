WWE Raw preview: The card for this morning’s Crown Jewel fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.
-Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship
-Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez
-What’s next for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins?
-What’s next for Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer?
Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday morning on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-day audio review of Raw will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
