WWE Raw preview: The card for this morning’s Crown Jewel fallout show

October 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship

-Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

-What’s next for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins?

-What’s next for Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer?

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday morning on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-day audio review of Raw will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

