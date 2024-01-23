WWE Raw preview: The card for the Royal Rumble fallout edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental Championship

-Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena and will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble event.