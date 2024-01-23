NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lelani Kai, Alex Silva, Giant Baba

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 45 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Leilani Kai (Patty Seymour) is 64.
-Alex Silva (Alexander Freitas) is 34.
-Powerhouse Hobbs (William Hobson) is 33.
-The late Shohei “Giant” Baba was born on January 23, 1938. He died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.
