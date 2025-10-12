TNA Bound For Glory pre-show: Mickie James, Angelina Love, and Velvet Sky enter the TNA Hall of Fame, The IInspiration vs. The Elegance Brand for the Knockouts Tag Titles

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Bound For Glory Pre-Show

Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center

Streamed live on October 12, 2025, on various platforms



-Tom Hannifan checked in on commentary and then turned things over to Gabby LaSpisa, who was listed as the host of Bound For Glory. She stood at a podium and introduced Traci Brooks.

-Brooks stood at the podium and recalled being the original Knockout, crowning the first Knockouts Champion, crowning Knockouts Tag Team Champions, and other Knockouts division milestones.

-A video package aired on “The Beautiful People” Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. It included comments from Brooks, Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, Gia Miller, SoCal Val, and ODB.

-Tommy Dreamer was introduced to serve as the predictor for Love and Sky. Dreamer said people might be wondering why the ugliest member of The Beautiful People was presenting Love and Sky. “The answer is this simple, Billy Gunn wasn’t available,” Dreamer said with a smile. Dreamer ran through some of their credentials and then introduced Love and Sky.

-“The Beautiful People” Angelina Love and Velvet Sky made their entrance wearing dresses. Love said they had a surprise for Dreamer. Sky had him close his eyes, and then Love put a bag over his head.