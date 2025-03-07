TNA Impact results (3/6): Moore’s review of NXT Champion Oba Femi and Moose go face-to-face before NXT Roadblock, TNA Tag Champions The Hardys vs. The Colons in a non-title match, Elijah vs. Brian Myers

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,076)

Taped February 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University

Simulcast March 6, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Elijah made his entrance first (In the area where he used to be known as Elias Sampson). Brian Myers and Alisha Edwards made their entrance. Hannifan threw in a plug for next week’s NXT Roadblock themed show on the CW Network, featuring Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Championship…

1. Elijah vs. Brian Myers (w/Alisha Edwards). Elijah quickly kicked Myers after the bell. Myers called for a time out at ringside. Elijah still dominated and took down Myers with a hard chop. Beat up Myers on the ring aprons. Elijah hit Myers with a Drive-By Hip Attack for a nearfall. Elijah hit Myers with an Undertaker-style Old School.

Alisha got up on the apron for the distraction which allowed Myers to get the advantage with methodical offense. Alisha snuck in cheap shots and hair pulls when the referee wasn’t looking. Elijah got a moment of respite after hitting Myers with a Snap Suplex. Elijah hit Myers with an Atomic Drop and Mafia Kick.

Elijah hit Myers with a Stinger Splash and Reverse Final Cut for a nearfall. Myers came back with a kick and Edge-ucution for the nearfall. Elijah blocked a Roster Cut attempt. Alisha’s husband Eddie ran up to the apron for the distraction, but Elijah tossed Myers into Eddie to knock him off the apron. Elijah scooped up Myers and hit him with a Tombstone Piledriver for the victory. Hannifan noted that Elijah calls the finisher “The Highwayman’s Farewell”.

Elijah defeated Brian Myers via pinfall in 5:45.

As usual following System matches, Eddie Edwards, Myers, and JDC jumped and beat down Elijah. “Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! “. Joe Hendry quickly ran out and chased away The System holding a white guitar…

John’s Thoughts: Random Elias using an Undertaker-based moveset. I remember him teasing something about a “tombstone” and Elias being “dead” in WWE, but that was right before he was released. Is his brother Ezekiel still in the local medical facility? Anyways, good showcase win for Elijah that didn’t overstay its welcome. Like the former Steve Cutler last week, the former Elias Sampson got to get his Full Circle-Full Sail return moment (Different crowd though, as I’m assuming a lot of the NXT faithful have already made the WWEPC their regular routine).

Gia Miller interviewed Trey Miguel, Zach Wentz, and Ace Austin about facing the Northern Armory later in the show. Ace talked about this being the first time seeing if he can coexist with The Rascalz given their past feuds. Ace said he and the Rascalz essentially grew up together in the wrestling business. Ace brought up how he did terrible things to Trey for his own success (a.k.a. trying to sleep with Trey’s mom).

Ace said the one thing he has never done to Trey and Zach was pretend to be their friend and stab them in the back. Zach said the Northern Armory will witness The Rascalz combine with ABC to make “the heat that is too sweet”. Zach called Wes Lee’s new group a bootleg Rascalz. The Rascalz ended the interview with their “smoke em’ if you got em'” catchphrase…

John’s Thoughts: I like that Ace referenced his past feud with Trey Miguel, but the moment would have been epic if we got the return of Trey Miguel’s mom to Impact. I personally wanted to see it because I thought Ace Austin did his best character work in TNA when he was TNA’s MILF Hunter (a storyline that included Ace attempt to cuck Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards).

Back from break, AJ Francis and KC Navarro made their entrances flanked by two random girls that looked like club shawtys. AJ Francis called this segment “The First Class Penthouse” (the same segment he did two weeks ago). AJ introduced him and KC first. AJ said the streets are talking about the Penthouse segment two weeks ago, so they had to do it again.

AJ said this week’s guest is a prizefighter who always thinks he’s right. AJ introduced “K…O… NO! It’s KC Navarro”. Navarro laughed, thinking they fooled the audience. Navarro then sold gut pain from his match with Steve Maclin last week. AJ said he’s about to put some boots to Steve Maclin. Maclin’s theme played and Maclin confronted First Class. KC was ranting and Maclin took the mic from him.

Maclin told KC that he and AJ talk too much, doing a lot of talking and too little fighting. Maclin called KC “Scrappy Doo” and called AJ a “Temu Suge Knight”. AJ said if Maclin wants to fight, they can fight right now. AJ said he needs 30 minutes to change out of his expensive suit. Maclin said he’s ready to wait that long for a fight…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary and recapped the last segment…

John’s Thoughts: Eh. While I did think the “Temu Suge Knight” line saved the segment a bit, the AJ and KC part was a dud just like the one two weeks ago. At least he didn’t have to spend 5 to 10 minutes just naming off unknown people making a one-off appearance on TV. I get that they are going for heat, but this felt like go-away poser heat. This would work if First Class were trying to be a draw as posers (which was what the Good Hands were going for for the longest time), but we’ve seen better versions of this “Penthouse” segment before with AJ and Rich Swann. AJ’s a great heel talker, so I blame this on the format and presentation. This would have been better if it were a pre-tape in a VIP lounge or a club booth. Either that, or do these love segments like they did before, in either balcony or luxury suite.

Savannah Evans made her entrance first. Xia Brookside made her entrance…

2. Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside. Xia sidestepped Evans and hit Savannah with a flurry of offense, with Savannah being hard to take down. Evans blocked a armdrag and Sunset Flip. Brookside managed to get Evans to a knee with a few jump kicks. Evans caught Xia with a Samoan Drop. Rosemary was shown doing creepy mannerisms in the rafters. Evans worked on Xia with methodical offense.

Hannifan noted that Brookside used to wrestle in Full Sail at NXT. While Savannah was on offense, the camera cut to Rosemary who was randomly spazing out. Evans ragdolled Xia with a bear hug. Xia rallied back with forearms and then put Savannah in a modified Octopus hold. Xia gave Savannah a knee in the corner and took her down for the first time with a diving crossbody.

Evans came back with a choke buckle bomb. Xia used a dodge to send Evans into the corner. The referee went to check on Evans. While Xia was distracted talking to the referee, Evans nailed Xia in the back of the neck with a Northern Lariat for the win.

Savannah Evans defeated Xia Brookside via pinfall in 5:16.

John’s Thoughts: A good clash of styles with Xia looking good in defeat while also making Evans look strong. One aspect I liked about this match was Evans only getting knocked down once, and it took Xia a majority of the match to get her there. Good monster heel booking. TNA has utilized Xia much better in the post-Scott D’Amore era where before Scott left, Xia was mostly used as PCO’s friend in backstage segments. Xia is doing a great job as the babyface gatekeeper that makes up-and-coming heels look better. Savannah Evans is still a work in progress. She’s wonderful in the ring and I’ve been impressed with her work ever since she had a strong match against Mickie James during Mickie’s “last rodeo”. She does need to improve on the mic, and does need a bit of momentum because they had her most recent pushes halted abruptly due to losing to Lei Ying Li.

The show cut to a random hotel to a cinematic skit showing Jody Threat and Dani Luna randomly invading Ash and Heather by Elegance’s hotel room (I assume this is the continuation of last week’s match stipulation). Ash was dragged out of the bed while Heather was dragged off the hotel couch. Both women were given makeovers to make them look like punk rock chicks (Heather actually kinda looks like her old Heather Reckless gimmick). The Personal Concierge was hiding in the bushes looking distraught.

After being made to do menial things, Jody fed Ash and Heather rice and unseasoned chicken from zip loc bags. Ash said they are getting fed dog food. This segment was “to be continued”…

The Great Hands, John Skyler and Jason Hotch made their entrance. Hotch was in a business suit while Skyler wore his old Good Hand gear. Skyler did his usual “I’ll beat you with these good hands” promo, just replacing “good” with “great”. Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd. Skyler ran around the ring and then caught Santana with boots, leading to the ref calling for the bell…

3. Mike Santana vs. John Skyler (w/Jason Hotch). Both men traded hands early on, with Skyler landing an Irish Whip into a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Santana rallied back with hard strikes into Two of Three Amigos. Tom Hannifan used this as the perfect moment to plug Chavo Guerrero appearing at the upcoming TNA Tapings at El Paso, Texas.

Skyler went for a Slingshot but was punted out of the air. Santana hit Skyler with a inverted cannonball and a Sitout Power Bomb for the win.

Mike Santana defeated John Skyler via pinfall in 1:35.

Jason Hotch tried to jump Santana from behind, but Santana saw it coming and hit Hotch with Spin the Block. Santana picked up the foreign object that Hotch was holding and was about to hit The Great Hands with hit, but Mustafa Ali appeared on the big screen. Ali said Santana was being unhinged. Ali took a sip of a coffee that Tasha Steelz handed him (They haven’t clarified if she’s Tasha or Na-Tasha yet).

Ali said Anthem also agrees that Santana is unhinged, and now Santana has been “randomly selected” for a drug test. A random guy in a suit walked up to Santana on the ramp to hand him a piss cup. Santana slapped away the piss cup and told the man to git. Santana picked up the cup and walked to the back…

John’s Thoughts: As much as I would like to see more from Skyler and Hotch, they worked fine here as the cannon fodder for the up-and-coming 1b main protagonist of TNA Wrestling. It’s great usage of cannon fodder to lose to non-finishing moves to make the main star’s other moves more credible. While this feud is walking a fine line due to Santana’s real life past addiction struggles, as long as Santana is okay with it, I think the wrestlers are doing a great job. It reminds me of Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk or Jericho vs. CM Drunk in a positive way. While I totally don’t expect it to happen, I really hope that Ali picks up the first win in their feud due to the numbers advantage, only for Santana to even the odds by aligning himself with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, the “Out Tha Mud” tag team. It may seem like a random stretch, but like Reggie’s real life past, Santana’s upbringing and current redemption make him the epitome of climbin’ “Out Tha Mud”.

First Class made their entrance first, followed by Steve Maclin. We also got a camera shot of ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell. AJ did his Money catchphrase with that guy in the front row who’s been at every single TNA taping for what seems like over a decade (I think his name is “William”? I always knew him as the “EC3 Jacket Guy” from back in the day. He also had a Moose jacket)…

4. Steve Maclin vs. AJ Francis (w/KC Navarro). Maclin worked on AJ with chops and hooks. AJ used his weight to block an Angle Slam. KC distracted Maclin, which allowed AJ to hit Maclin with a body slam. AJ hit Maclin with his signature Flop Dolla “Tennessee Whiskey” move. While KC and AJ were mugging for the camera, Maclin put AJ in the Tree of Woe and hit him with a Spear.

AJ escaped a DDT attempt and hit Maclin with a Spear. AJ was about to go for a Chokeslam, but he was distracted and dumped to ringside after Travis Williams and Judas Icarus ran out on the apron for the distraction. Maclin hit AJ with a Suicide Dive. Maclin walked up to EY, Icarus, and Williams to yell to them that he doesn’t need their help. After a distraction from Navarro, AJ hit Maclin with the Down Payment Chokeslam for the win.

AJ Francis defeated KC Navarro via pinfall in 4:12.

John’s Thoughts: While a lot of us have grown numb to the constant distraction finishes on pro wrestling television, I liked this finish and thought it was nuanced enough and logical given how the Northern Armory distraction was used to develop Maclin as a babyface with him refusing it. I was afraid they were just going to feed AJ Francis to Maclin too, so I’m glad they found a way to protect develop him as well with a heel win.

Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Elijah, and Leon Slater were discussing strategy backstage until Ryan Nemeth showed up to ruin the mood. Ryan said he can’t wait until they team up at Sacrifice. Slater told Ryan “you’re not on our team”. Ryan said “my brother” promised him that he was on the team. Matt said he’s known Nic for years and will call him now.

Matt called Nic via facetime. Nic said that he’s proud that Ryan has been killing it in TNA main events while he was out. Matt asked Nic to be one of their mystery partners. Nic said he’d be happy to team with Ryan to help Matt. Matt said Ryan can’t be a part of the team because nobody likes Nic’s brother. Nic said Matt of all people can understand that even though little brothers act a fool sometimes, they’re still your little brother.

Matt said he gets it, but nobody trusts Ryan, especially since this can be a “career ending” match. Nic asked Matt if he can deliver the bad news to Ryan. Matt said Nic doesn’t have to because Ryan has been listening to the face time the whole time in the room. Ryan started to cry and pout, saying “I hate you all” before walking out the room…

John’s Thoughts: There’s actually a demented part of me that wants to see, via the partnership with WWE, Matt’s tag partners be Ryan Nemeth and CM Punk! Maybe make Ryan’s lawsuit attorney the special guest referee! (I’m kidding! I’m kidding! But that would be kinda cool…). To be serious though, I am happy that Ryan is doing well playing the role of “annoying little brother” really well. Even though I expected Nic to turn heel, Nic is doing a solid job being the wholesome big brother that has to deal with the annoying little bro (with the potential of Nic turning down the road).

Steve Maclin confronted the Northern Armory backstage. Eric Young said he was trying to help Maclin earlier. Maclin said he doesn’t trust Young. Young told Steve that he needs to just open his eyes and let the truth guide him. Maclin walked off and walked into a chuckling Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian said it’s funny that Maclin lost to Francis and is pushing away his one friend in the company.

Maclin tried to intimidate Kaz. Kazarian said he’s just enjoying seeing Maclin crash out. Maclin said he doesn’t have time for this. Kazarian continued to run his mouth with Maclin walking away…

Tom Hannifan sent the show to a recap of TNA’s segments on WWE NXT…

John’s Thoughts: Having a “NXT recap” segment is really smart to keep Impact viewers up to date on ongoing episodic storylines now that NXT and TNA share the same storyline universe. While not perfect, it helps keeps the live and taped show in sync. This would also be a good technique AEW should take, both a “last week” and a “collision” recap because there’s too many times where viewers miss a story from another show only to feel out of the loop when it randomly pops up on Dynamite. Pro wrestling should only be episodic, not pure-serial, due to how there is no off-season in pro wrestling.

NXT Champion Oba Femi did his signature march dance on his way to the ring in a nice silken shirt. X Division Champion Moose made his entrance, surrounded by both The System and an army of security guards. Oba asked Moose “what is this?”. Moose said the security is to protect Oba. Oba said that’s funny. Oba talked about how he heard rumblings of Moose while he was North American Champion.

Oba said that there were also rumblings of a dream match between him and Moose. Oba said he’s happy Moose cross the boundaries to face him, but “why now”. Moose said he’s a prizefighter and was waiting until Oba became NXT Champion. Oba said this is about to be a clash between two Nigerian colossus’s. Oba said he understands that Moose has been dominant in TNA while also being a freak athlete.

Oba said that Moose has beaten the biggest names in the industry, but none of them have been Oba Femi. Oba said he’ll be the one who walks out of Roadblock as Champion. Moose said he’s been the face of TNA for the last ten years, but in a few days at Madison Square Garden, he’ll be the face of Oba’s franchise. Oba said if Moose is the face of the franchise, he should order everybody else out of the ring so they can face each other like men.

JDC took the mic and put out a bounty, saying that the first security guard to jump Oba will instantly get to join The System. The ten or so security guards all jumped Oba, but Oba shoved them all off and took them down one by one. Oba power bombed one guard on the pile of guards at ringside. Moose tried to give Oba a Big Boot, but Moose accidentally hit JDC. After Oba cleared Eddie and Myers aside, Moose took down Oba with a spear. Moose ended the segment by standing tall with both the X Division and NXT title belts…

Tom Hannifan ran through TNA’s matches on next Tuesday’s NXT show…

John’s Thoughts: A solid formula segment. The usual putting of heat on the hell challenger heading into a title match. Only thing odd about the booking towards Oba vs. Moose is on Impact Moose is more of a evil heel, while on NXT Moose is presented as a neutral pure athlete (the later of which I prefer, especially in the fresh setting). I know there’s no chance in hell of Mr. Quinn Ojinaka coming out as NXT Champ, but I would love to see it happen!

Axiom and Nathan Frazer cut a promo backstage. Axiom said it was time to say goodbye to the greatest tag team in the history of the industry after he and Frazer beat the Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Titles. Frazer thanked Matt and Jeff for helping them get to where they are today. Frazer said if Matt and Jeff won’t pass the torch to them, he and Axiom will take it. Axiom said he and Frazer will be watching the Hardys match closely today…

The Northern Armor made their entrance in Casey Jones-like goalie masks. Ace Austin and The Rascalz made their entrance. Hannifan plugged Chris Bey merchandise to help raise money for the recovering Chris Bey…[c]

5. Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “The Northern Armory” Eric Young, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams. Wentz and Icarus started the match. Wentz dominated with lucha moves and a dropkick for a nearfall. Williams tagged in. Sinner and Saint took down Zach with tandem moves. Trey tagged in, allowing the Rascalz to swarm Williams with strikes. The babyfaces dumped the heels to ringside and hit them with stereo Suicide Dives.

Icarus and Williams swarmed The Rascalz with strikes. Eric Young helped Icarus get the upper hand with a right punch to Zach. The heels cut the ring in half on Wentz. Wentz got a window of opportunity after hitting Williams with his signature leaping knee strike. Young tripped off Ace and Trey to prevent the hot tag. The heels went back to isolating Wentz.

Wentz sent Icarus into the gut of Williams to allow himself to tag in Ace for the hot tag. Ace cleaned house. Ace hit Icarus with the Chris Bey click click boom leg drop. Ace took down Icarus and Williams with Savate Kicks. Young tagged in and used a clothesline to end Ace’s rally. Ace dodged EY’s moonsault. Wentz tripped away Williams and Icarus. Trey tagged in and hit Young with a huracanrana.

Wentz tagged in. Trey and Wentz swarmed EY with kicks. The Rascalz hit EY with the MCMG Muta Lock Dropkick. Icarus broke up Wentz’s pin. Everyone took turns hitting signature moves, with the Rascalz standing tall. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe showed up at ringside. Wentz hit Tyson and Tyriek with a dive. Eric Young tripped a distracted Trey and hit him with a Pile Driver for the win.

The Northern Armory defeated Trey Miguel, Zach Wentz, and Ace Austin via pinfall in 12:45.

Young was bleeding at the top of his nose after the match. Wes, Tyriek, and Tyson clapped from the stage…

John’s Thoughts: With Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey gone from the company, The Rascalz have stepped up to be the ones to always deliver that guaranteed quality match weekly. Good match as expected involving the Rascalz, but I also thought Eric Young, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus meshed well as a trio. Young did a great job counterbalancing the high flyers of the match with his power offense.

Mike Santana confronted Director of Authority Santino Marilla backstage about the piss cup. Santana talked about giving his heart and soul and done everything he could do in TNA, and hasn’t shown that he hasn’t slipped up (relapsed). Santana asked if they have to play Ali’s game. Santino said he agrees that this is wrong, but he has bosses above him.

Santino asked Mike to just do it, prove them wrong, and shut them up. Santana then saw Tasha Steelz yelling at a stagehand backstage to fetch Mustafa Ali coffee. After Tasha left, Santana smirked at the camera to tell the viewer “you know what’s comin’ next”. Santana told the stage hand to not let anyone talk disrespect to him like that ever again. Santana took the empty coffee cup and said he would take care of it. After the guy left, Santana took the piss and coffee cup into the bathroom…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Cheesy, but I like it. Good comedic use of the Checkov’s Gun coffee from earlier in the show. R Kelly coffee is crazy. We need Ali to recreate that scene from Dumb and Dumber when the cop drank the R Kelly beer.

The show cut back to Ash and Heather by Elegance being taken to a random MMA gym with Spitfire. A montage aired of Ash and Heather struggling during the workout. After the workout, Ash and Heather jumped Dani and Jody. A nearby janitor unmasked to reveal he was the Personal Concierge, there to save Heather and Ash…

NXT Knockuts Champion Masha Slamovich made her entrance. Hannifan did an ad read for the Queen of the Ring move and noted that the movie was sponsoring Masha’s next title defense. Masha said as the champion, it means you have a title on your back. She said she’s a fighter and was built for war. Masha said Cora Jade isn’t stepping into a match, but into a fight. Masha said when she steps in the ring with Masha, she won’t walk out.

Cora Jade made her entrance and said she knows that Masha’s days are numbered. Cora said that Masha isn’t a ruthless champion, just overhyped. Cora said that all of Masha’s weakness will be exposed and she’ll become the first active WWE star to win the Knockouts Championship. Masha said Cora will be exposed for not being able to hang with a real fighter. Tessa Blanchard appeared and jumped Masha from behind.

Cora and Tessa attacked Masha. Lei Ying Lee ran out and cleared the heels from the ring. Tessa soaked in boos from the crowd to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: One thing I notice about Cora Jade’s promo delivery, is she’s trying to emulate her hero AJ Lee’s promo delivery down to a T, complete with that little head movement AJ did. Only downside, is AJ was WAY more natural in her deliver while Cora hasn’t found her voice yet. Practice makes perfect, hopefully she’s putting in work in Promo Class at the PC.

Musatafa Ali was pacing backstage waiting for her coffee. Tasha showed up with the “coffee” and told Ali that Mike Santana has passed his drug test. Ali took a sip of the “coffee” and looked like he was about to vomit. Ali told Tasha to leave…

Ryan Nemeth made his entrance and announced that “my big brother” will be returning in 8 days. The graphic said that Nic Nemeth was returning in 8 days…

The following matches were advertised for next week: Lei Ying Lee and Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade and Tessa Blanchard, Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee, Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards for “team advantage”, Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary, and a Joe Hendry title defense.

The Colons made their entrance wearing generic TNA shirts. The Hardy Boyz made their entrance to a strong reaction to their classic “Loaded” entrance music.

6. “The Hardy Boyz” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Colons” Eddie Colon and Orlando Colon. Matt smothered Eddie in the corner early on. Matt then worked on Eddie with “delete” arm wrenches. Jeff tagged in. The Hardy used double team moves on both opponents.[c]

Matt hit Eddie with “Delete” face smashes in the corner. Orlando helped Eddie get the advantage. The heels cut the ring in half on Matt. Axiom and Frazer were shown picture-in-picture watching the match from backstage. Matt managed to tangle Eddie in a Tree of Woe, which allowed Matt to bring in Jeff for a hot tag. Jeff hit both opponents with his signature hot tag moves.

Matt hit Orlando with a Side Effect. The Hardys hit Eddie with a Plot Twist. The System ran in and attacked the Hardys for the DQ.

The Hardy Boyz defeated The Colons via apparent DQ in 4:50.

“Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap!”. Joe Hendry and Leon Slater ran out to chase away the heels. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said this madness needs to end. Santino booked the ten man match at Sacrifice will be a Cage Match. Tom Hannifan noted that TNA hasn’t had a cage match in years. Hanifan handled the outtro to the show…

John’s Thoughts: Oh, that’s cool. I’m not sure where I heard it, but I think that TNA has not had a steel cage in their warehouse for a while (?). My guess, is now they have access to WWE cages and props, so that’s handy. Decent main event while it lasted. The Hardys work more of a formula and safe style now, but they have perfected it so well that it doesn’t come off as repetitive. That and their nostalgia is off the charts.

It’s been very different reviewing TNA and NXT the last two weeks because they kinda feel like NXT’s versions of Dynamite and Collision in that they are now carrying over episodic storytelling across two “brands”. It isn’t perfect, but I like that TNA is doing their best to try to make their taped shows timely by having Tom Hannifan splice in recaps and updated commentary (I hope he’s getting a bit of a pay bump because he and the production crew in TNA now have to work every single week to keep up with NXT). It’s also been surreal with so much former NXT and WWE talent having matches against each other causing the lines to blur even more.