Lex Luger added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Lex Luger as the latest WWE Hall of Fame inductee. Cody Rhodes and Dallas Page surprised Luger with the news in a video that can be viewed below.

Powell’s POV: I really respect the way Luger has made so many positive changes in his life. I was a fan of his WCW work including his time with the Four Horsemen, and I remember being shocked when he walked out at the end of the first WCW Nitro, which I attended at the Mall of America. WWE has yet to announce when and where the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place, but it is expected to be part of WrestleMania weekend.