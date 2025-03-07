Big Boom AJ on his foot injury, his son Big Justice, working with QT Marshall in AEW

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

Injury update: “I couldn’t be better, When people ask me about the foot, I have to stop and think for a minute, ‘What are they talking about?’ The foot’s a memory, everything is fine. I was officially cleared by AEW last night. Everything’s going … I’m sorry, I was cleared by AEW a few days ago when I was in San Diego for Dynamite, back in San Diego got the foot cleared, everything is fine, and Los Angeles we will be at Revolution, ready to bring the ‘Boom.'”

His son Big Justice: “By the way, Big Justice wanted to be the third man. I had to settle down Big Justice down a little bit because I do think one day Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. I do think Big Justice will be AEW World Champion one day, but for now, we need him in our corner.”

On his current standing with QT Marshall, noting that he’d be open to teaming with him in the future: “Listen, QT and I may have some disagreements out of the ring, I think the guy is a big doom out of the ring, but inside of the ring, QT is a big boom. I mean yeah, the guy knows his way around the ring, I was very concerned about that going into the match. I knew I was going to have to put power him and I also did know that there is that motivation from the audience, so I knew with the audience behind me, behind Big Justice and against QT, that was going to wear on him. I knew that. But I do agree with everything that you’re saying, I think the guy is an unbelievable talent, I knew him since he was very young, as a matter of fact, I handled off my American flag to him at his very first match which was supposed to be my last match, but we know that’s behind us now. Can’t say enough good things about QT as far as in the ring, on the microphone. Listen, it’s been asked before, if QT ever wanted to turn the situation around and team up, I think everybody deserves a second chance. I got a lot of great things to say about QT but he’s going to have to choose which side of Big Boom! AJ he wants to be on.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, NJ indy scene, AEW, Tony Khan, AEW Revolution, TikTok success, The Rizzler, content creation, and more.