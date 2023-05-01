AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for the special Friday afternoon edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The Firm Deletion

Powell’s POV: The Firm Deletion is/was filmed at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina. The remainder of Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at the special start time of 4:30CT/5:30ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).