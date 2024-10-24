TNA Impact preview: Tonight’s Bound For Glory go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich double contract signing for the TNA World Title and Knockouts Championship matches at Bound For Glory

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Ace Austin, Chris Bey vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC

-Frankie Kazarian vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan vs. Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch for the No. 20 spot in the Call Your Shot battle royal (loser enters first)

-Wendy Choo vs. Jody Threat

-Josh Alexander vs. Jonathan Gresham

-Ash By Elegance and The Concierge hold a launch party

Powell’s POV: The TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).