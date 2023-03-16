Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Kenta, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian

-“Death Dollz” Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. “The Coven” KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

-Steve Maclin vs. Heath

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Ell Hijo Del Vikingo. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Zicky Dice vs. Champagne Singh (f/ka/ Raj Singh).