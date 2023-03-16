What's happening...

ROH HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

March 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH HonorClub TV show.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Clark Connors for the ROH Pure Championship

-Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Hyan in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay

-Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Metalik and Blake Christian

-Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora

-Silas Young vs. Marcus Kross

-The Outrunners vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels

-Mike Bennett vs. Dante Martin

Powell’s POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are available on Friday.

