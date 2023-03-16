ROH HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH HonorClub TV show.
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Clark Connors for the ROH Pure Championship
-Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Hyan in a Proving Ground match
-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match
-Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay
-Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Metalik and Blake Christian
-Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora
-Silas Young vs. Marcus Kross
-The Outrunners vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels
-Mike Bennett vs. Dante Martin
Powell’s POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are available on Friday.
Be the first to comment