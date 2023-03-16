AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match

Powell’s POV: Additional matches will be announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).