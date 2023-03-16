AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match
Powell’s POV: Additional matches will be announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
