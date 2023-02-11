NWA Nuff Said lineup: The card for tonight’s pay-per-view headlined by Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA Championship

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Tampa, Florida at Egypt Shrine Center.

-Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA Championship (no one is allowed at ringside)

-Kamile vs. Angelina Love in a No DQ match for the NWA Women’s Championship

-“Pretty Empowered” Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf vs. “Blunt Force Trauma” Carnage and Damage for the NWA Tag Team Titles

-Cyon vs. Homicide for the NWA National Championship

-Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship

-Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch

-EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley

-Thom Latimer vs. Fodder in a Singapore Cane match

-Thrillbilly Silas vs. Kratos

-(Pre-Show): Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

-(Pre-Show): Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max the Impaler

-(Pre-Show): Dak Draper and Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop

-(Pre-Show): Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra

Powell’s POV: NWA Nuff Said is available for $24.99 via FITE.TV. There is a one-hour pre-show available on the NWA YouTube page, and the main card starts on FITE.TV at 7CT/8ET. The NWA will also be holding tapings on Sunday and Monday at the WEDU PBS Studios in Tampa. We are looking for reports from the tapings. If yo are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com