What's happening...

Nick Aldis discusses his decision to leave the NWA

November 11, 2022

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nick Aldis appeared on the “Notsam Wrestling” show with Sam Roberts and discussed his decision to leave the NWA. Watch the full video below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Aldis gave his notice to the NWA and remains under contract until January 2023. Aldis announced his decision to leave the company and was ultimately suspended by the NWA and will not appear at the promotion’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.