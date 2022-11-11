Nick Aldis discusses his decision to leave the NWA

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nick Aldis appeared on the “Notsam Wrestling” show with Sam Roberts and discussed his decision to leave the NWA. Watch the full video below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Aldis gave his notice to the NWA and remains under contract until January 2023. Aldis announced his decision to leave the company and was ultimately suspended by the NWA and will not appear at the promotion’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday.