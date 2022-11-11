MLW Insider series premiere set for Tuesday

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce the premiere of the MLW Insider series.

(NEW YORK) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of a new weekly series, “MLW Insider,” premiering Tuesdays and hosted by Alicia Atout.

The series will stream on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Pro Wrestling TV.

Atout, a renowned interviewer from music to combat sports, will discuss the top MLW news, breaking down the biggest fights in MLW and interviewing the biggest names each and every week.

“We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,” says Court Bauer, MLW CEO. “Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW INSIDER.”

Watch MLW Insider with Alicia Atout starting this Tuesday on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Pro Wrestling TV.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, we’ll have to wait until Tuesday to get a feel for what the show is like. In general, though, it’s a good move for MLW to maintain a presence on YouTube after moving its weekly Fusion series to Pro Wrestling TV.