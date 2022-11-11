11/10 Impact Wrestling TV results: Moore’s review of Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship, Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice, Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live

Aired November 10, 2022 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

Joe Hendry made his entrance with a mic for his upcoming title challenge. Hendry said the Digital Media Champion is supposed to inspire people on the scary place known as “The Internet”, but Brian Myers uses his championship to sell dolls.

Hendry said when he wins the title he’ll use the title as a force for good and in the comments section you will see people post “I Believe” and they will all believe in Joe Hendry. Brian Myers and Matt Cardona made their entrance. Hannifan noted that Myers has just surpassed Matt Cardona as the longest reigning Digital Media Champion of all time…

1. Brian Myers (w/Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship. After a bit of chain wrestling, Hendry took down Myers a few times with shoulder tackles. Hendry hit Myers with a delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hendry gave Myers a uppercut, but Myers came back with a kick. Hendry fired up to escape a headlock.

Myers ended the quick spurt of momentum with a baseball slide to trip Hendry. Hendry tried to power out of a headlock, but Myers converted to a Guillotine Choke. Hendry deadlifted Myers into a suplex. Myers gave Hendry a crossbody which Hendry countered into a Press Slam. Myers hit Hendry with a Flatliner for a two count. Hendry countered a Edgucution into a pop up power bomb for a two count.

Cardona distracted Hendry at ringside. Heath and Rhino showed up to beat up Cardona with punches. Myers caught Hendry with a front kick and Edgeucution for a two count. Hendry countered the Roster Cut right into a Uranage for the win.

Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers via pinfall in 5:58 to become the new Impact Digital Media Champion.

John’s Thoughts: Good match while it lasted with Hendry looking dominant in his win. Myers loses nothing because he is good at getting his heat back after losses. In fact, he’s definitely gained by getting the anchor known as the Digital Media title off him, allowing him to move into more prestigious matches in the Tag Team Division alongside Matt Cardona. Speaking of prestigious, I wouldn’t mind seeing how “The prestigious one” Joe Hendry attempts to elevate or lean into the Digital Media Title. Yes, the title has been an albatross akin to the 24/7 title, but I think Hendry might be able to be creative with it. I kinda hope he invokes some of his social media musical self that we saw in his last Impact run and European runs.

Gisele Shaw was chatting with her new Content Creation Manager, Jai Vidal. Jai introduced her to a video he produced. The video aired. It was a hype package. The video had out of context complements by wrestlers like Mickie James, Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer, Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards, Lance Storm, and others; where their complements had the words “Gisele Shaw” spliced in when they were talking about someone else…

A promo from Violent By Design aired, featuring Eric Young, Deaner, Big Kon (Konnor from the Ascension), and Alan Angels. Young talked about how Violent By Design has gotten stronger. Kon said a new era of violence is here. Angels said it’s always the darkest before the dawn. Angels said by that he meant he was in a “dark place” before (get it?). Angels said he’s violence.

Kon said he’s a walking display of violence. Young talked about trying to open the eyes of Callihan, but now Callihan knows what it means to be on the wrong side of Violence. All four men said the word “violence” several times…

John’s Thoughts: Not a bad promo by any means. That said, I’m still a bit apprehensive as to whether or not this latest reboot of Violent By Design is worth presenting on TV. I just felt like they were run too much into the ground already and their new iteration just feels like a carbon copy of EC3’s Control Your Narrative cult, which also lost steam after becoming aimless. Hopefully they give a fresh take on this gimmick, but I won’t get my hopes up. Good to hear Angels get decent mic time. I’m just disappointed that it looked like he was about to make a name for himself away from the Dark Order, and now he’s found himself in essentially the Yellow Order.

Tom Hannifan introduced an X-factors graphic for the Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey semi final match. Some notes included that Trey Miguel is the first person to pin Mike Bailey in a singles match and Mike Bailey has only lost twice in singles matches…

2. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semi-final match of the Impact X Division Championship Tournament. The match started off with both men missing each others’ moves due to the other man’s quickness. Trey managed to get a kick and armdrag combination on Bailey’s left arm. Bailey hit Miguel with an armdrag and shin kick. Kenny King walked out to eat popcorn at ringside and watch the match.[c]

Trey hit Bailey with a roundhouse and double stomp combo. Bailey blocked a suplex with right hands. Both men traded chops. Bailey hit Trey with cool Tae Kwon Do combos. Trey took down Bailey and himself. Both men countered several signature moves. Bailey took himself and Trey out to ringside with a Poisonrana. Trey hit Bailey with a modified 619.

Bailey caught Trey with a kick and Triangle Moonsault. Bailey caught Trey at ringside with a Standing Ultima Weapon. Kenny King tossed Trey into the ring steps to disqualify Mike Bailey.

Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey via DQ in 7:05 of on-air time to advance to the finals of the Impact X Division Championship Tournament.

King sarcastically said “oh my god” at the DQ. King continued to act sarcastic as he backtracked. Hannifan introduced the updated graphic that showed that Trey will face either Black Taurus or PJ Black in the finals of the tournament. Bailey went up to Trey to apologized for what happened…

John’s Thoughts: I did have a sense that they’d go this direction given the history between Kenny King and Bailey and how they had King lose in the first round. I’m glad they took this approach as it puts Bailey in a non-title feud with Kenny King who has been pretty solid when he’s separate from Honor No More. I think Impact can get back to Bailey as champion, but it doesn’t hurt to keep him productively sidetracked while they have someone else carry the belt. As for that, I really hope they don’t go back to the well with Trey. He’s reliable, but they never seem to do anything with him when he’s X Champ. The rest of the field doesn’t look great, as my favorite of the group is Black Taurus, but maybe they can elevate Taurus with the title. I’d prefer that to yet another Trey Miguel win.

This week’s Impact Plus Flashback Match of the Week was Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title from a February 2020 Impact show. Grace gave John E Bravo a senton and gave Taya the Grace Driver to become the new Knockouts Champion…

Rosemary was coaching Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka backstage. Jessicka said she was a bit sad due to losing her first match and may have lost some motivation. Rosemary said everyone has been dragged down by their first loss. Taya recommended alcohol. Rosemary disagreed, and said that Jessicka needs to develop more hatred to fuel herself. Rosemary hyped up Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz for next week. Rosemary told Jessicka to bite Tasha’s face. Jessicka walked away acting crestfallen, saying that she might actually need a drink…

Deonna Purrazzo was shown helping Chelsea Green warm up…[c]

Kenny King cut a promo about how he had the goal of winning the X Division title the first time he faced Mike Bailey, but that was taken away from him. He said he saw something in Mike Bailey. He said he went to ringside to see that again. He said he still wants the X Division and World Title, but he has to get past something before he can focus on the titles. He said he’s still following Honor No More’s mission statement and like Morpheus he’s going to expose the fake tricks in this Matrix. He said he’d see Mike later…

Bhupinder Gujjar made his entrance to what sounds like new music. His enhancement opponent was already in the ring…

3. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe. Bhupinder escaped a headlock and hit Sharpe with a dropkick. Bhupinder hit Sharpe with a backbreaker for a two count. Sharpe dragged Bhupinder to the ground. Hannifan plugged Impact’s crappy throwback show. Sharpe caught Bhupinder with a basement drop kick for a two count.

Sharpe worked on Bhupinder with methodical offense. Bhupinder recovered and hit Sharpe with a clothesline and Slingblade. Bhupinder hit Sharpe with a Pump Kick and V Trigger. Bhupinder hit Sharpe with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Sharpe raked the eyes of Bhupinder and hit him with a superkick. Bhupinder surprised Sharpe with a Pop Up Power Slam. Bhupinder hit Sharpe with the 2nd rope spear for the win.

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated G Sharpe via pinfall in 3:55.

John’s Thoughts: Decent enough match. A bit odd that they gave local job guy G Sharpe more offense than he should have gotten. I get that Bhupinder gets presented as a plucky white meat babyface, but there are just some guys that you need to beat in under a minute. I’m also still not a fan of Gujjar’s awkward finisher. His other moves, like the Power Slam, look so much better. He’s even done the 2nd rope spear better when he does it off a springboard. Gripes aside, I think Gujjar can turn the corner one day. He’s already better coming off feuding with Brian Myers. I also like the new music update.

Heath and Rhino cut a promo to hype up their match against Brian Myers and Matt Cardona at the Overdrive show. Rhino cut off Heath to walk over to Josh Alexander to tell Alexander that Bully Ray is a piece of shit…

Mickie James was warming up backstage. Hannifan reiterated the stipulations of Mickie’s Last Rodeo matches where she will retire from wrestling if she loses…

John’s Thoughts: I know Impact has done a great job with the Bully Ray storyline, but aren’t they laying it a bit TOO thick with everyone walking up to the Walking Weapon to tell him how crappy Bully Ray is? If I were the Josh Alexander character, I’d be a bit annoyed.

Alisha Edwards met up with Jessicka backstage. Jessicka said she was reading a “self help book” by ODB which is telling her to keep drinking. Alisha Edwards refused Jessicka’s Pabst Blue Ribbon. Jessicka said she’s about to go to the thunder down under to see the “real Aussie Open”. Jessicka did ODB’s signature BAM boob slap to herself, while Alisha looked bewildered…

Alisha walked up to Eddie Edwards. Eddie reminded Alisha that their marriage was in-tact since he ended Honor No More. Alisha said she knows Eddie won’t let this go. Eddie said he actually finished things by burying PCO last week. Eddie said it was Ride or Die between him and her. Alisha agreed while looking unsure…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green in a Last Rodeo career threatening match. Green worked on James with methodical chain offense. Both women traded waistlocks and hammerlocks. Green went to the ropes to break a hammerlock. James caught Green with a basement thrust kick for a two count. Deonna tripped up James to allow Green to nail James with a backstabber.

James hit Green with a superkick. Purrazzo put Green’s leg on the bottom rope for the break. The referee ejected Purrazzo. Green rolled up James for a two count. Green hit James wiht an elevated STO for a two count. Green worked on James with methodical offense. James hit Green with a kick combo and armdrag for a two count. Green put James in a half crab. James dumped Green to ringside with a leg whip.

Green and James traded right hands. James hit Green with a huracanrana in front of Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt told Green to “Do it for Deonna”. Green and James took each other off the apron with kicks. James and Green beat the ten count and traded strikes in the ring. Mickie hit Green with a Thesz Press. Mickie hit Green with a neckbreaker for a two count. Green escaped a Mick-DT attempt and accidentally gave the referee a big boot. REF BUMP!!!

Mickie hit Green with a flapjack. Deonna ran out to hold Mickie on the top rope. Taylor Wilde ran out to brawl with Deonna to the back. Mickie ended up hitting Green with a top rope seated senton. Mickie hit Green with the Mick-DT, but the referee was still unconscious. Mickie recovered the referee. This allowed Green to hit Mickie with the Unprettier. Mickie kicked out for the false finish. Mickie reversed a Missile Dropkick into a Jackknife pin for the win.

Mickie James defeated Chelsea Green via pinfall in 10:02.

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match between two veterans. That said the combination the Last Rodeo stipulation and Chelsea Green presumably (I believe) being done with Impact, it took away from the drama a bit. Tough set of circumstances to overcome so I don’t blame anyone for the lack of drama. I’m interested to see how they add a little spice to the Last Rodeo because it seems like they’re spinning their wheels a bit now until they can do the Mickie title opportunity.

Steve Maclin was banging on Scott D’Amore’s office door, which wouldn’t open. Maclin tossed a chair which caught the attention of Tommy Dreamer. Maclin told Dreamer that he’s here to demand a world title match. Dreamer said that Scott isn’t here and Scott doesn’t just cave in to talent on demands. Dreamer told Maclin to be a locker room leader and lead by example.

Maclin said he doesn’t want to be a locker room leader he wants to be champion. Maclin said Dreamer is just looking out for himself and Bully Ray. Maclin said Dreamer is a shell of a man he once respected. Dreamer said he’ll get Maclin a match, but It’ll be against Dreamer. Maclin agreed to it…[c]

John’s Thoughts: For now it’s okay, but I hope that now that Dreamer is back on TV, that he isn’t back to being the overexposed gatekeeper that he was before he left, where every heel will take their turn in a match where they beat Dreamer.

Zicky Dice rolled out Johnny Swinger on Swinger’s Wrestlemania ring cart. Dice’s opponent was Bully Ray, who walked out with his cheap looking Money in the Cup trophy (I’m kidding about the name)…

5. Bully Ray vs. “The Outlandish” Zicky Dice (w/Johnny Swinger). ECW “original” Johnny Swinger ran in the ring. He and Dice then acted like Bully Ray and D-von where he told Dice to get the tables. Bully leaned on the ropes looking uninterested. Dice set up a table in the ring. Bully gave Dice a Bully Bomb for the win.

Bully Ray defeated Zicky Dice via pinfall in 1:10.

Moose ran out and gave Bully a low blow. Moose then speared Bully through the table that Dice put in the ring. Moose walked away to his theme to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Short and sweet segment to include some fun Johnny Swinger comedy while also forwarding the Bully Ray vs. Moose feud. Ray vs. Moose hasn’t been as bad as I expected, and has been built fairly well.

Sami Callihan cut a promo about Violent By Design. There was a red and glitched camera filter. Callihan dragged a generic VBD cultist into frame, who had tape on his mouth. Callihan called the generic minions, video game NPCs (non-player characters). He said they ruined the first match between Callihan and Young. Callihan said he wants a 1-on-1 match where there are no NPCs or cheat codes. Callihan challenged Young to a “Death Machine Double Jeopardy” match where you can only pin an opponent after they bleed…

John’s Thoughts: Simple enough match stipulation. I do find it funny that between Impact and MLW, Callihan has come up with so many different names for matches, yet they are all just some form of hardcore match.

Jordynne Grace was shown heading to the ring to defend her title…[c]

Deonna Purrazzo caught up with Chelsea Green, who told Purrazzo that she was “going home”. Green walked away to the parking lot with her luggage…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from commentary. The following segments were advertised for next week: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in an X Division Tournament match, Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer, and Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a “Death Machine Double Jeopardy” match. Hannifan also advertised that Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde and Bully Ray vs. Moose were added to the Overdrive card. The show cut to Bully Ray challenging Moose to a Tables match during the break…

A Frankie Kazarian career highlight package aired where wrestlers gave their thoughts on Kazarian being an Impact legend. They also got words from Traci Brooks, who was the wife of Kaz. Kaz noted he never won the big one. He said he failed when he faced AJ Styles for the title (They showed a replay of the infamous Styles Clash where Kaz messed up his spine by tucking his neck).

He said he also lost to Kurt Angle and this may be his last shot. He said this means everything to his life. D’Amore hyped up a legend facing the best in Impact. He said he’s not even sure who he’s rooting for. Kazarian said if he doesn’t win the title, Kazarian paused, and then said he has to win [no matter what]…

Entrances for the next match took place. A Tale of the Tape graphic aired for the Knockouts Title Match…

6. Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw (w/Jai Vidal) for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Grace landed a spinebuster early on ofr a two count. Shaw went to recover with Vidal. Grace caught Vidal with a wrecking ball kick. Shaw dragged Grace to ringside and tossed her around. Shaw worked on Grace with methodical offense and quick pins. Grace lowered her weight and reversed a suplex with a suplex. Shaw came back with a forearm to the neck.

Shaw kept Grace pressured in the corners with tackles and knife chops. Grace came back with a clothesline heading into break.[c]

Shaw and Grace traded forearms. Grace no sold forearms and hit Shaw with a few body slams. Grace hit Shaw with a meteora and uppercut combo in the corner. Grace hit Shaw with a Vader Bomb for the two count. Grace hit Shaw with alternating lariats. Shaw countered with a spin kick for a two count. Shaw hit Grace with a DDT for a two count. Shaw mugged to the crowd which allowed Grace to hit her with a delayed vertical superplex into a Jackhammer for the two count.

Grace and Shaw traded Full Nelsons. Grace gave Shaw a Knee and then a Vertebreaker for a two count. Shaw hit Grace with a Full Nelson Backbreaker for a a two count. Grace and Shaw traded pin attempts. Grace hit Shaw with a Power Bomb and Grace Driver for the win.

Jordynne Grace defeated Giselle Shaw in 11:01 of on-air time to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Jordynne Grace was posing at the top of the ramp to close the show, but she was hit by Masha Slamovich in the back. Slamovich then tossed a lot of chairs onto the stage. Slamovich gave Grace a Snow Plow on the chairs. Masha Slamovich posed with the title over the fallen Grace to close the show…

But wait? There’s more! In the post-credit stinger, the camera went up to the spot in the desert where PCO was buried. Lightning hit the dirt and PCO’s hand came from under the ground…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match that didn’t do much for Shaw, but it did give Jordynne Grace another win under her belt. I feel like they didn’t do Shaw any favors rushing to a match between her and Grace. They just pulled Shaw out of the two tag team acts in The Influence and VXT, and rushed her here with no character development. All I know about her is she likes to mug to the camera and it costs her matches. Kinda makes her look a bit dumb.

The Masha Slamovich return was a nice surprise because she’s been MIA since Bound for Glory. I was almost afraid of an injury; or even worse, that she might have signed with another company. Impact should lock her up. They’ve done a great job building her. I do question rushing back to the Grace vs. Slamovich match, but I’m not complaining. Grace vs. Slamovich was a match of the year contender for any company, so I’m looking forward to see how they step things up. I wonder if they want to get the title to Masha to set up the final chapter to Mickie’s Last Rodeo? Good episode of Impact as usual, as Impact continues to do satisfying no-nonsense storytelling.