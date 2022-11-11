AEW Rampage lineup: Two AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bandido vs. Rush in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match.

-Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Nyla Rose holds an open challenge

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry’s challenge for Christian Cage and Luchasaurus

Powell’s POV: The Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks tournament match that was originally advertised for Rampage has been postponed following an injury angle on Dynamite. The winner of Bandido vs. Rush match will face Ethan Page match in the semifinals (Page beat Eddie Kingston on Dynamite), while the winners of the other two matches will meet in the other semifinal match. The tournament final will be held at AEW Full Gear. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship on the Winter Is Coming themed edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14 in Garland, Texas.

Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena.