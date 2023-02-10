02/10 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, and more (27:53)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the February 10 WWE Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.