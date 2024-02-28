WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Elimination Chamber fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.738 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.87 million average. Raw delivered a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.63 rating.

Powell’s POV: The Monday ratings were delayed this week for an unspecified reason, but hopefully the NXT numbers will be out at the usual time this afternoon. One year earlier, the February 27, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.768 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic.