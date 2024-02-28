Former WWF performer Virgil dead at age 61

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike Jones, best known for playing the role of Virgil, died at age 61 on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been disclosed, though he had battled dementia and suffered multiple strokes. “Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family,” Mark Charles III wrote on Facebook.com.

Powell’s POV: Jones also worked as Soul Train Jones prior to his WWF run as Virgil, and then was dubbed Vincent when he joined WCW. Jones was a big part of Ted DiBiase’s run as the Million Dollar Man character and they eventually feuded over the Million Dollar Championship. My condolences to Jones’s friends, family, and many fans.