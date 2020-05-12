WrestleMania III on FS1, WWE Backstage, WWE taping in Orlando, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Kushida, Doug Basham, Ricky Ortiz

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air WrestleMania III Rewind tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show will be followed by a three-hour WrestleMania III Recall at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1.

-WWE is taping next week’s Raw and Smackdown shows today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. I’d ask you guys to help out as correspondents, but, well, you know…

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes the beginning of the tournament that will determine the No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship. John Moore’s review will be available immediately following the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show features nine matches, including Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an D as the majority grade with 23 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows). It was entertaining for the most part, but it was not an effective go-home show.

-AEW Dynamite scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 59 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade in that it was consistent from start to finish and it was good to see a lot of returning faces.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an A grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a B grade and felt it suffered from both title matches ending with cheap finishes.

Birthdays and Notables

-Doug Basham is 49.

-Ricky Ortiz (Richard Young) is 45.

-Kushida (Yojiro Kushida) is 37.



