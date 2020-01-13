WWE Raw preview: Four matches advertised, Brock Lesnar appearing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins and AOP vs. Big Show, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens in a fistfight.

-Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

-Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy.

-Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appears.

Powell’s POV: There’s still no indication as to what WWE’s version of a fistfight will entail. Raw will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena and will air opposite the college football national championship game. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



