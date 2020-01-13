01/13 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill audio review: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship, Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Title, The North vs. Willie Mack for the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship, Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Title, The North vs. Willie Mack for the Impact Tag Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB for the Knockouts Title (27:30)…

Click here for the January 13 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill audio review.

