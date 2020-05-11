What's happening...

05/11 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy, new Raw Women’s Champion named, Edge and Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade in another champion vs. champion match, The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in basketball

May 11, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy, new Raw Women’s Champion named, Edge and Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade in another champion vs. champion match, The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in basketball, and more (45:12)…

Click here to stream or download the May 11 WWE Raw audio review.

