AEW Dynamite results (10/22): Barnett’s live review of The Opps vs. The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Trios Titles, Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified Title

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 316)

October 22, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at TechPort

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

The Opps vs Hurt Syndicate was hyped up for later tonight, as well as a 12 belts title celebration for Mercedes Mone, and a bracket reveal for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. We’ll also see Jon Moxley face Kyle O’Reilly and Darby Allin will address the crowd. We then got a video recap of the major moments from the WrestleDream show from Saturday Night.

A promo from after WrestleDream from Hangman Page was shown where he told Joe that he had warned him, and promised that he would ruin his life. In the arena, the Opps made their entrance, followed by the Hurt Syndicate for the opening match.

1. MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley “The Hurt Syndicate” vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs “The Opps for the AEW Trios Championships: Shibata and Benjamin started the match and traded submission attempts. Lashley tagged in, and Shibata retreated to tag in Hobbs. They didn’t get much of a chance to clash before Joe tagged in and stood toe to toe with Lashley.

They traded some strikes until Benjamin got back into the match. Hobbs did the same a few seconds later. Hobbs since Benjamin to the floor, which started a cascade of guys sending each other to the outside. After a few seconds on the outside, Hobbs returned and landed a powerslam on Benjamin, and then Joe followed up with a running senton…[c]

My Take: AEW did a nice job of running down the card at the top of the show and giving people a taste of what they missed on the PPV.

Shibata stomped out Benjamin in the corner and then tagged in Samoa Joe. Benjamin fought to his feet and managed to land a few shots on Joe, but was quickly put back down with heavy strikes and stomps. Benjamin finally scraped his way to his corner and made a hot tag to Lashley. He went to work on Joe and sent him to the floor. He then landed a Dominator on Shibata and covered for a near fall.

Hobbs and Lashley entered the ring and fought. Lashley got the better of the strike battle and tagged in MVP. Joe entered and MVP took him down with knee strike. He then landed a Ballin’ Elbow, but Shibata broke up the pinfall. Hobbs entered and got a spinebuster from Lashley. Joe applied a Coquina Clutch, but MVP broke free with a stunner. Ricochet popped in to cause a distraction, which allowed Joe to reapply the Coquina Clutch and get the win.

The Opps defeated The Hurt Syndicate at 12:36

The Demand stood on the stage and laughed at the Hurt Syndicate. The Hurt Syndicate took off to chase them to the back, and Tony Schiavone appeared in the ring to interview The Opps. He asked why they did what they did to Hangman Page, and Joe replied that it was a pleasure to be in San Antonio. Joe then said it was good he had Powerhouse Hobbs around with him to keep all the fat women in San Antonio occupied.

Joe then answered Schiavone and said the answer is because he exists, and he would chase anyone who calls themselves a champion and prove to them that they aren’t that man. He then mocked Texans and their sports teams as a bunch of bitches, and said the Opps would never be found lacking.

My Take: A bit of a weak justification from Joe. Don’t get me wrong, I always enjoy someone going after the crowd, but the rest didn’t really resonate.

Kris Statlander was interviewed backstage. She promised Mercedes Mone that she was more than the woman she beat at Revolution last year, and called out the fact that she has beaten Toni Storm twice and captured the AEW Women’s Championship. Statlander told Mone to have a nice celebration later on in the show…[c]

Darby Allin’s music hit and he made his way to the ring. Darby Allin said that before he climbed Mt. Everest people said he could never be the face of the company because dying would be bad for PR. He then raised his voice and said that he would argue the opposite because he will go places for this company no one else will go, and he will die for this place.

He continued and pointed out the scars from Saturday and said he wasn’t stupid enough to think the Death Riders were going to just go away. He sent a warning to Jon Moxley and said that as long as the Death Riders are still breathing he wouldn’t be far behind. Allin then set the mic down and headed to the back.

A video package aired for Jurassic Express. They said they were back to take it all, and eventually they could call their shot and take back their AEW World Tag Team Titles. Back in the arena, we got entrances for a four way tag team match involving eight women. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford were the first to make their ring entrance, followed by Julia Hart and Skye Blue, then Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, and finally Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter.

2. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue: Willow and Skye Blue started the match. Willow landed a big boot and made a tag to Harley Cameron. They landed some double team offense and Harley covered for a two count. Harley attempted a knee strike, but Blue avoided it and landed a heavy strike. Penelope Ford used a blind tag to remove Skye Blue from the match.

Ford attacked Cameron and landed a palm thrust to the throat. She then backed Harley into her corner and made a tag to Megan Bayne. Willow tried to make a save, but got tossed to the floor. Jamie Hayter made a tag to Cameron, and entered the ring to mix it up with Bayne. They traded strikes, but neither could get the other off the ground. Aminata tagged in and they set up for double suplex, but Bayne reversed and suplexed both women. Bayne and Ford then dove to the floor and took out the remaining women that had conveniently gathered just outside the ring…[c]

My Take: You know, I hadn’t considered that Darby’s feud with the Death Riders would continue. Thanks, I hate it.

Julia Hart walked the ropes and delivered a leaping strike to Aminata. Skye Blue tagged in, but Aminata quickly brawled her way over to Willow Nightingale to tag out. She entered the match and took down Julia Hart with a kick and gave Skye Blue a spinebuster for a near fall. Harley Cameron returned and delivered a dropkick to Blue. Megan Bayne had enough of that foolishness and took out both Willow and Cameron. She then dragged Sky Blue to her corner and tagged herself into the match.

Bayne and Ford took out Willow with a double team cutter. Bayne then delivered a double back suplex to both Hart and Blue. Hayter managed to blind tag Willow, who then landed a pounce to Megan Bayne. Hater and Aminata then focused on Ford and delivered a double team headbutt and Hayterade combo for the win.

Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata defeated the field at 9:47

As a result, Hayter and Aminata will be able to choose their opponents in the first round of the Women’s Tag Team tournament. They got on the microphone and told Hart and Blue that they were their choice for the first round of the tournament.

Backstage outside of Tony Khan’s office the Young Bucks pounded on the door and asked for a money match. Renee Paquette showed up and asked them what was next, and they said they were desperate. Tony Khan eventually popped out of his office and told them they’d have a match with Jurassic Express and FTR on Collision for a chance at a money match…[c]

My Take: The women’s tag match was solid and a bit chaotic by design. The Bucks vs. FTR and Jurassic Express is a big match for Collision.

Renee Paquette was in the ring and informed the crowd about Mercedes capturing a 12th title before introducing Ultimo Mone. Puppet Mone appeared first and told the crowd to pop champagne and do the CEO dance. The puppet was just a hand emerging from underneath a table. Mercedes eventually angrily made her way to the ring and told Renee to get out. She asked the puppet what she’s doing and demanded to know why the mark fans and puppet Mone wanted to mock her after everything she’s done for Women’s Wrestling.

Puppet Mone repeated her in a mocking tone, and Mercedes told Harley that she was pathetic. She then said her accomplishments would go down as the greatest in the history of Women’s Wrestling and would be talked about for years to come. She said she was tired of the disrespect and then smashed the puppet into the cake on the table in front of her. She pulled Harley from under the table, but Kris Statlander was also with her. Statlander smashed Mone into the cake and then drove her through the table.

We then got a video package from Jon Moxley. He said that Darby Allin’s unwavering commitment to self destruction was his strength at WrestleDream, but it would ultimately be his downfall. He then said he would get back to what he does best, and that’s his unwavering standard to being the very best. Moxley said no one holds themselves to a higher standard than the Death Riders, and promised he would get his revenge on Allin.

In the arena, a goofy sitcom style video package for The Conglomeration aired for Kyle O’Reilly’s entrance. Roderick Strong continues to want nothing to do with them. He was followed by Jon Moxley.

3. Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly: They circled each other to start. O’Reilly went for a heel hook to start, but Moxley was able to quickly reach the ropes. He tried a few more submissions, and Moxley had to use his boot to scrape O’Reilly across the face to escape an arm bar. Both men traded strikes until Moxley bit O’Reilly on the ear and sent him to the floor…[c]

My Take: AEW is lucky that Puppet Mone is as over as she is, because otherwise the formula of Mercedes getting embarrassed at yet another title celebration might not have worked. As it was, it was a good bit of fun.

O’Reilly mounted a comeback and knocked Moxley off the apron. Moxley grabbed a chair at ringside and decided to sit in it. Kyle then dove off the apron and delivered a flying knee strike. He then delivered some kicks and knees in the ring that staggered Moxley. O’Reilly then landed a back leg trip, and then applied a guillotine choke before transitioning into a triangle choke.

Moxley catapulted O’Reilly into the bottom rope to break the hold. Both men ended up on the apron and traded strikes. O’Reilly sent Moxley back into the ring and delivered a knee drop from the top rope. He then covered and got a close near fall. Moxley attempted an arm bar, but O’Reilly slipped and applied an ankle lock. Moxley reversed into a bulldog choke, but O’Reilly escaped again and applied an arm bar again.

After escaping again, Moxley got to his feet and landed a piledriver for a close near fall. He then applied a bulldog choke, but O’Reilly reached the ropes. After some reversals, O’Reilly landed a big rolling elbow and then locked in another ankle lock. Moxley started to panic and then decked the referee. The bell was called for as a massive brawl broke out between the Death Riders and the Conglomeration.

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Jon Moxley by disqualification at 11:54

After the match, the brawl continued…[c]

My Take: I assume this means The Conglomeration and Death Riders is your Blood and Guts match?

The next match began as the show returned.

4. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Roderick Strong vs. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia: Yuta and Cassidy started the match and rapidly traded pinfall attempts. Cassidy got to his feet and motioned for an Orange Punch, and Yuta bailed to make a tag to Garcia. Cassidy remained in control and made a tag to Briscoe. He unloaded with strikes on Garcia and then tagged in Strong. Claudio also tagged in and Strong landed a big kick.

Yuta and Garcia attempted to cause some interference, but it ended up backfiring as Strong ended up suplexing both Claudio and Yuta onto the barricade on the floor. Yuta pulled Roddy of the apron to get revenge, and Claudio press slammed Roddy and dropped him throat first on the apron as Cassidy and Briscoe arrived to enter the fray…[c]

Claudio delivered a gutwrench suplex to Roddy and then knocked Briscoe off the apron. Roddy fired back with a Fireman’s Carry into a slam. Cassidy tagged into the match and taunted Garcia and Yuta. He then dropkicked them both and put his hands in his pockets. Claudio returned and slapped Cassidy in the chest, who replied with Stundog Millionaire. Briscoe then entered the ring and traded some redneck kung fu strikes on Yuta and Claudio.

He managed to pull the Death Riders all to the floor, and then climbed the turnbuckle to knock them all down with a moonsault. Briscoe then delivered Fisherman’s Buster in the ring to Yuta for a near fall. He set up for a Jay Driller, but Garcia shut it down. Things completely broke down at this point with everyone getting involved. Briscoe and Yuta remained the legal men and the Death Riders cut him off from his team. Yuta managed to land a Busaiku Knee on Briscoe but Strong broke up the fall.

Briscoe fired back with a big Lariat, and delivered a Jay Driller on Yuta for the win.

The Conglomeration defeated The Death Riders at 12:54

After the match, Pac got involved and assaulted Briscoe. Tomohiro Ishii traded blows with him until Moxley returned. They attempted to set up Cassidy to be thrown onto the announce table at ringside by Claudio, but Darby Allin returned to hit Claudio in the back of the knee with a baseball bat. Moxley looked disgusted as the Death Riders had to retreat.

A disgusted Mercedes Mone raged backstage at Alicia Atout at her treatment earlier. Athena approached her and offered to cheer her up by teaming with her to win the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships. Mercedes agreed to it, but was put off by Athena’s insistence that they go to Minion training.

Back in the arena, Kyle Fletcher made his ring entrance and gave Don Callis a hug before demanding the crowd say his full name. He discussed taking out Mark Briscoe at WrestleDream, and insisted that there was no need for future matches between them because he knows he has Mark Briscoe’s number. Fletcher than insisted he would be TNT Champion for a very very very…..and Mark Briscoe interrupted.

Briscoe said as he grows up he’ll learn that he doesn’t need to talk too damn much all the time. He said he would be damned if was going to let him talk that bullshit without showing up to retort. He said he didn’t need a million more matches, he just needed one. Briscoe said he wasn’t making excuses, but he had been icing his balls all week long, but he just wanted one more match.

Don Callis got involved and told Briscoe that he had a lot of respect for his ability, but he sounded a little desperate tonight and it was off putting. Callis said it’s no wonder he’s desperate, he’s got ten kids at home and that’s not a family as much as a financial burden. Callis mocked Briscoe for not having a family like the Callis family, and told him he would tell him what he needed to hear instead of what he wanted to hear, and rejected his challenge. Callis and Fletcher then left the ring.

My Take: If Mercedes ends up with the tag titles and the World Title before she drops her belts, they should assemble the jilted Avengers to beat them out of her like Sonic Rings. I assume Briscoe gets another match with Fletcher eventually, but maybe not right away.