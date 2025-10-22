WWE Evolve results (10/22): Vetter’s review of The Vanity Project in a six-man tag main event, Thea Hail vs. Zayda Steel, and Sean Legacy vs. Edris Enofe

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 34)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 22, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background.

* Last week was the big “Succession” show, where Kendal Grey won the women’s title from Kali Armstrong, and we had the surprising send-off of Bryce Donovan, who announced after the episode aired that he has left the WWE ID program.

* This is definitely a new taping; the background is darker than ever. In the ring are “The Vanity Project” Zayda Steel, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes and Jackson Drake. (I’m a bit surprised to see Zayda, as she had announced she is leaving WWE; her hair is darker than I’ve seen it before.) She got on the mic and boasted that Drake was still champion. Keanu Carver came out of the back. Bigg Jah, the YouTube influencer, held him back. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price jumped in the ring, and they hit stereo chokeslams on Smokes and Baylor. Rosenberg announced that this would be our main event!

* A Sean Legacy highlight reel aired. It included footage with Edris Enofe (who also has since left WWE, so it looks like we’re going to have some action that was recorded at least a month ago.)

* A Wendy Choo video aired; she is talking to a therapist about how she was “hiding behind her silence.” This worked for me.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Chantel Monroe, who asked her about Wendy going to therapy. Chantel said no amount of therapy will fix Wendy’s brain.

1. Sean Legacy vs. Edris Enofe. Again, Enofe looks like “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, doing his Macho Man entrance with a long jacket. They brawled at the bell, and Legacy hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall, so Enofe rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Edris stomped on him and took control. Edris hit a gutbuster over his knees at 2:30, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Sean hit a flying forearm and a series of kicks, then a German Suplex. Legacy hit “Shambles” (twisting neckbreaker off his shoulders) for the pin. Entertaining, and they did a lot in just four minutes.

Sean Legacy defeated Edris Enofe at 3:54.

* Chuey interviewed Legacy on the floor. Legacy was “irritated” that he wasn’t on Succession, but he’s focused on being on the next Evolve special event. He called out Timothy Thatcher! “It’s time to come back, man!” he said.

* Prime Minister Stevie Turner, Masyn Holliday, Bigg Jah and Layla Diggs were hanging out backstage. (Again, Turner also has since departed WWE.) Diggs handed Jah a headshot of herself, trying to impress him. Layla said that Laredo Kid is coming to Evolve.

* Football players Jax Presley and Harley Riggins were upset they lost two weeks ago. They vowed to break Cap Jones and Jack Cartwheel in half when they meet for the rubber match.

* Zayda Steel and The Vanity Project hit the ring. Zayda has a mystery opponent. Who will it be?

2. Zayda Steel (w/The Vanity Project) vs. Thea Hail. The crowd popped for Thea’s music. (Now I’m curious who has had more total matches.) They shoved each other’s shoulders; Zayda is 2-3 inches taller. Thea hit a standing moonsault just seconds in. Zayda pulled her to the mat by her hair, and she danced, but Thea got back up and hit a dropkick. Zayda went to the corner, but Thea dropped her face-first to the mat. Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest at 2:00, and she choked Hail in the ropes.

Thea got a backslide for a nearfall. Steel hit a clothesline. Thea hit some Polish Hammers and a Northern Lights Suplex, then a World’s Strongest Slam, and a second-rope Trust Fall (senton). Smokes reached in the ring, but she stomped on his hand. Thea hit a headbutt, and she applied a hammerlock; Zayda immediately tapped out. Good action for the time given.

Thea Hail defeated Zayda Steel at 4:24.

* An It’s Gal video package aired. He loves to work out and he’s “jacked and ready to attack!” He talked about how “The Prototype” John Cena inspired him, as did “The Ringmaster” Steve Austin.

* A video aired with the flamboyant “Evil Gay” Aaron Rourke, who talked about his childhood. He talked about people “making me feel wrong for being who I am,” and how “I couldn’t change that,” and how wrestling became that escape for him. (He didn’t explicitly mention that he’s gay, but it was as clear as possible. So why not just say it?) Anyhow, a really good segment. I’ve said that Rourke has so much heart and personality, he’s going to get over.

* Stevie Turner talked to Brooks Jensen backstage. Brooks is frustrated that he’s still not the No. 1 contender.

3. Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Jackson Drake vs. Keanu Carver, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. Drake opened against Nima. Keanu got in — he has a cast on his wrist — and he hit some bodyslams on Smokes. Baylor and Price, and Price tossed him across the ring. Nima got back in, and the babyfaces worked over Swipe Right, and they were in charge. [C]

When we returned, Smokes was working over Nima. Baylor hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall at 4:00. He dropped Nima throat-first across the middle rope; Drake hit a cheap shot kick behind the ref’s back. Price got in at 6:30 and he slammed each of his three opponents, stacking them up! Drake hit a springboard Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Price hit a double suplex on the Swipe Right duo! Carver and Jackson jumped in the ring at 8:00 and brawled, with Carver hitting a fallaway slam, then a Pounce! He put Jackson on his shoulders, but Baylor pulled Drake to safety. Smokes hit a flip dive to the floor. Price slammed Smokes back-first on the ring apron. In the ring, Carver hit Smokes with a flying forearm with a cast and pinned him.

Keanu Carver, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price defeated Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Jackson Drake at 9:06.

* Laredo Kid vs. Tate Wilder vs. Marcus Mathers is set for next week’s episode, plus the Kendal Grey championship celebration.

Final Thoughts” I guess I’m just going to have to get used to Evolve having multiple episodes filled with wrestlers who are no longer with WWE. Edris Enofe, Stevie Turner, and Zayda Steel were on this episode, for instance. The matches were fine, and there was really strong use of promos and videos. The Rourke stuff was good, the Gal stuff was hammy but still fun.