AEW WrestleDream poll results for best match and the overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 29 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. F finished second with 26 percent of the vote. A finished third with 24 percent.

-30 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to Brody King and Bandido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and gave the show B- grades during our same night audio review. The 2024 WrestleDream finished with A as the top grade with 35 percent of the vote. The 2023 received an A grade from 61 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.