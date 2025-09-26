WWE Smackdown results (9/26): Powell’s live review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,362)

September 26, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole narrated arrival shots of WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and U.S. Champion Sami Zayn. Cole was joined on commentary by Booker T, who offered his condolences to Corey Graves. Cole said Corey Graves would be out for a couple of weeks after taking a pair of F5s from Brock Lesnar…

Powell’s POV: Is it wrong to hope for a repeat performance from Brock on Booker T?

A video package recapped WWE Wrestlepalooza. They incorporated a lot of footage of WWE wrestlers appearing on ESPN shows to promote the event…

Paul Heyman stood in the ring and was booed by the fans. Heyman said there was so much to talk about, but they only had two hours. Heyman said everyone who watched WWE Unreal knows that the people at the Gorilla Position were panicking over the possibility of him speaking for two hours, but he said he wouldn’t do that.

Heyman mocked Cody Rhodes by asking the fans what they wanted to talk about. He asked the fans if they wanted to talk about Seth Rollins. An “OTC” chant broke out. Heyman said he would love to talk about Roman Reigns, but it’s disrespectful to speak of the injured.

Heyman asked if they should talk about Bron Breakker, adding that Breakker will headline WrestleMania for five to ten years. He asked if they should talk about the conspiracy theories and rumors regarding Brock Lesnar. Heyman was interrupted by entrance music.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Cole welcomed Booker to the Cody Rhodes experience. Cody got a big ovation and the fans sang his name in European style. Cody said he made a mistake when he referred to Heyman as a goon. Cody said Heyman is one of the smartest men he knows.

Cody said Heyman loves ot stir it up, and he has the entire locker room stirred up. Cody asked Heyman to tell him about Brock Lesnar. Cody had the production crew put a shot of Heyman introducing Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on the big screen.

Cody asked if that looked like the face of someone taking part in a one-night thing. Cody asked if he was talking to an Oracle, a Wiseman, or an Advocate. “You’re talking to The GOAT,” Heyman replied. Heyman said Cody and everyone else know that everyone is in danger when Lesnar is present.

The crowd fired up. Cody turned and saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed arriving at ringside. Heyman told Cody that Lesnar wasn’t at the show. “What makes you think you’re not in danger right now?” Heyman asked before heading to the ring apron while Breakker and Reed approached Cody.

Cody said he keeps hearing that Breakker is a WrestleMania main event waiting to happen. Cody said he’d bet that Heyman tells Reed the same thing. Cody said he would have killed to be a Heyman Guy when he was Breakker’s age.

Cody said he grew up the son of a booker, and he grew up around people like Heyman. Cody said he studied Verne (Gagne), Bill Watts, and Eric (Bischoff), and he saw it all. He said you could always tell what they were doing it for and why they were doing it. Cody said no one has figured out Heyman, who smiled while standing on the apron.

Cody asked who Heyman is loyal to. “One thing I can guarantee, it ain’t you,” Cody said. Breakker tore his own shirt off. Cody responded by removing his suit jacket and unbuttoning his sleeves. Cody said it probably wasn’t a good idea, but what the hell?

Cody threw punches at Reed and then Breakker. Cody avoided Reed going for a corner splash, causing Reed to accidentally hit Breakker. Reed tried to scoop up Cody, who slipped away and set him up for CrossRhodes, but Breakker hit Cody. Breakker and Reed put the boots to Cody.

Randy Orton’s entrance music played, and he headed to ringside. Reed met Orton at ringside, but Orton got the better of him. Orton entered the ring and threw punches at Breakker. Orton went for an RKO, but Breakker shoved him toward Reed, who had entered the ring, and Orton put Reed down with an RKO. Cody clotheslined Breakker over the top rope to the floor. Orton picked up Cody’s WWE Championship belt and looked at it before handing it back to him…

Cathy Kelley spoke with “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins at the Gorilla Position. Ford said “psych” to the doubters who thought the brotherhood was over. Yes, they still want the smoke. The Profits made their entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash for a No. 1 contenders match heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A hot opening segment. Any concern I had over Cody’s popularity waning after the live crowd’s flat reaction to his win over Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza was minimized by this live crowd popping huge for him.

Track and field star Noah Lyles was shown in the crowd… The Miz and Carmelo Hayes made their entrance…

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. The Profits dumped Miz onto Hayes and then cleared Miz from the ring. Dawkins went to ringside and was dropkicked by Hayes, who shook hands with Miz. [C]

Hayes put Ford down with The First 48. Hayes went to the ropes for his finisher. Miz tagged himself into the match, but Hayes grabbed his partner’s hand. Miz asked what he was doing. Dawkins took advantage of the issues between the partners and worked over Miz. Dawkins hit a spinebuster on Miz, and then Ford followed up with a top rope frog splash. Ford covered Miz and got the three count while Hayes watched.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Miz and Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, and WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy showed up at ringside and stared at the Profits…

Powell’s POV: There doesn’t seem to be any logic behind the Profits getting a spot in the No. 1 contenders’ match. The duo has worked one eight-man tag match since their last failed shot at the titles at WWE Clash in Paris last month. For what it’s worth, Cole said the Profits would get a show somewhere down the road, but he offered no specifics.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill in a backstage area. Jade said she’s sick of Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax, so it would feel so good when she becomes WWE Women’s Champion later in the show. New Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer entered the picture. Jade told Vaquer that a storm would be coming her way at Crown Jewel…

Women’s U.S. Champion Gulia and Kiana James made their entrance heading into a break… [C]

Footage aired of NBA star Tyrese Haliburton’s appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast… Michin and B-Fab made their entrance…

2. Women’s U.S. Champion Gulia and Kiana James vs. Michin and B-Fab. The crowd was quiet early on. Michin ran across the broadcast table and dropkicked Gulia on the floor heading into a break [C]