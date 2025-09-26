Murphy’s Blog: NXT No Mercy predictions – Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE’s NXT brand presents its annual No Mercy event on Saturday evening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the War Memorial Auditorium. Six matches round out the main card, and I’ll categorize this show much like I’ve categorized others recently. I’m confident the show will deliver from an in-ring standpoint, but it has fallen flat from a storyline build standpoint. As always, I’m willing to let things play out, particularly as they relate to the recent TNA invasion angle. Those kinds of storylines haven’t worked well in the past, but let’s see what happens. I’m predicting an NXT vs. TNA WarGames match somewhere down the line. But that’s for another time. Let’s run down the No Mercy card!

Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. This should feel like a bigger deal, but I have a couple of issues with this match. First, I was high on Oba when he first debuted. I listened to people tell me he was overrated. I said to give it time. Unfortunately, I’m still waiting. I do think he can be elevated, but I feel like he’s been stuck in neutral for the past year without any real progress. With Saints, I feel like I missed a couple of weeks of TV. He had a good showing against Ethan Page and Jasper Troy, but then moved to the background. All of a sudden, he’s in a title match. Admittedly, he had to win a qualifier to earn it, so there’s that, but I would have liked a longer build to get here. It would have increased my interest in a possible title change, but I’m just not seeing it here.

Don Predicts: Oba Femi retains the NXT Championship.

Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship. The storyline would suggest that the walls are closing in on Jayne and she’s poised to lose the title. While that may be the case, I just don’t see Vice as the one to unseat her. They’re trying really hard to showcase her and make her relatable. It’s just not doing it for me. I think Jayne retains, and we get a new member of Fatal Influence in Lainey Reed, who has been interacting with the group over the last several weeks.

Don Predicts: Jacy Jayne retains the NXT Women’s Championship.

Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship. I’m enjoying Page’s run as champion, and this should be a good match. Similar to Vice, they’re trying to elevate Heights, but they’re not there yet. This will be a good match with Page retaining. I’m looking forward to them moving on and giving Page a more in-depth program to sink his teeth into.

Don Predicts: Ethan Page retains the NXT North American Championship.

Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a weaponized steel cage match. This is the match I’m looking forward to the most. I’ve enjoyed the build, and this is an example of good old school blood feud. I’m not sure we needed all the weapons, but the cage match is a nice touch. As we know, cages don’t prevent people from getting inside the cage, so I’m interested to see if someone emerges to help Monroe.

Don Predicts: Blake Monroe defeats Jordynne Grace.

Josh Briggs vs. Je’Von Evans. I’m high on both of these guys, and I really want to see Briggs elevated to an even more prominent role. He still needs to work a bit on his delivery, but he has all the tools to be a classic monster heel. The company is clearly high on Evans, and I think we see him get his win back here over Briggs.

Don Predicts: Je’Von Evans defeats Josh Briggs.

Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. I can do without the Speed title, but I think the plan here is to have Zaria accidentally cost Ruca the title to continue the storyline of the pair having dissension. And while the title doesn’t mean much, if they’re going to put Reid with Fatal Influence, the Speed Title would be a nice accessory for her.

Don Predicts: Lainey Reid wins the WWE Women’s Speed Championship.

