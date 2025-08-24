MMA legend’s son attacks an independent wrestler

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MMA fighter Raja Jackson attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event on Saturday in Sun Valley, California. Online footage shows Stu hitting Jackson with a beverage can outside the venue. During the show, Jackson leaves his front row seat and attacks Stu during his match. Jackson appeared to knock out Stu with a punch, and then hit the independent wrestler with a barrage of punches until he was finally pulled away.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Powell’s POV: As much as I wish I could say this was a work, those violent punches were clearly not pulled. Raja is the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, who took to social media to say that he does not condone his son’s actions (read below). Rampage also wrote that he has confirmed that Stu is awake and stable. Here’s wishing Stu the best.