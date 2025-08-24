MMA legend’s son attacks an independent wrestler

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MMA fighter Raja Jackson attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event on Saturday in Sun Valley, California. Online footage shows Stu hitting Jackson with a beverage can outside the venue. During the show, Jackson leaves his front row seat and attacks Stu during his match. Jackson appeared to knock out Stu with a punch, and then hit the independent wrestler with a barrage of punches until he was finally pulled away.
I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in…
— Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025
Powell’s POV: As much as I wish I could say this was a work, those violent punches were clearly not pulled. Raja is the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, who took to social media to say that he does not condone his son’s actions (read below). Rampage also wrote that he has confirmed that Stu is awake and stable. Here’s wishing Stu the best.
Rampage Jackson’s son disrupted a pro wrestling match to beat up a man who had picked on him earlier in the day
— talk of the town (@topclip79) August 24, 2025
Everyone is at fault here.
The “wrestling” company for the shitty worked shoot atmosphere they tried to create, Stu for doing something without knowing the other guy was in on it, and Raja for being a sociopath who clearly went full roid rage.
AJ Mana should be blackballed from the business for egging everything on.
State athletic commissions should be in charge again so that shitty garbage match indy feds can be shut down.
Raja should be in jail for a long time.
Holy shit, this was Rikishi’s WWE ID fed.
WWE absolutley has to cut ties with them no matter how much it might anger some of the other family members.
Rikishi and the people working with him (Reno Anoa’i, Miguel Diaz) need to be barred from ever promoting wrestling again.
Hopefully the bitch spends quite a bit of time being molested in prison.