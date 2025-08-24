What's happening...

MMA legend’s son attacks an independent wrestler

August 24, 2025

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MMA fighter Raja Jackson attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event on Saturday in Sun Valley, California. Online footage shows Stu hitting Jackson with a beverage can outside the venue. During the show, Jackson leaves his front row seat and attacks Stu during his match. Jackson appeared to knock out Stu with a punch, and then hit the independent wrestler with a barrage of punches until he was finally pulled away.

Powell’s POV: As much as I wish I could say this was a work, those violent punches were clearly not pulled. Raja is the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, who took to social media to say that he does not condone his son’s actions (read below). Rampage also wrote that he has confirmed that Stu is awake and stable. Here’s wishing Stu the best.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Readers Comments (3)

  1. TheGreatestOne August 24, 2025 @ 12:53 pm

    Everyone is at fault here.

    The “wrestling” company for the shitty worked shoot atmosphere they tried to create, Stu for doing something without knowing the other guy was in on it, and Raja for being a sociopath who clearly went full roid rage.

    AJ Mana should be blackballed from the business for egging everything on.

    State athletic commissions should be in charge again so that shitty garbage match indy feds can be shut down.

    Raja should be in jail for a long time.

    Reply
    • TheGreatestOne August 24, 2025 @ 1:10 pm

      Holy shit, this was Rikishi’s WWE ID fed.

      WWE absolutley has to cut ties with them no matter how much it might anger some of the other family members.

      Rikishi and the people working with him (Reno Anoa’i, Miguel Diaz) need to be barred from ever promoting wrestling again.

      Reply
  2. D_S August 24, 2025 @ 2:06 pm

    Hopefully the bitch spends quite a bit of time being molested in prison.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.