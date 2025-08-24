AEW Forbidden Door results: Powell’s live review of Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship, Lights Out Steel Cage match

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Forbidden Door

London, England, at the O2 Arena

Aired live August 24, 2025, on pay-per-view

AEW Forbidden Door pre-show results: Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Yuya Uemura, and Desperado defeated Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero in 12:05, Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona beat Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Michael Oku in 9:55, Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Megan Bayne defeated Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata in 11:15, and “The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Robbie X in 7:20 to retain the AEW Trios Titles…

A Forbidden Door video package opened the show. The narrator said the professional wrestling world is together like never before in history…

Powell’s POV: I suppose he’s technically right if WWE running shows on the same day as AEW pay-per-views is his definition of the pro wrestling world being “together.”

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Bryan Danielson were on commentary… Ring announcer Justin Roberts conducted the introductions for the opening match. Adam Copeland came out first. They are using a small entrance set, so he couldn’t go side to side like he normally does. The fans sang Copeland’s entrance theme, and pyro shot off once he was in the ring. The fans continued to sing after the song stopped playing. Christian Cage’s entrance followed. The heels made their entrance together…

1. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian (w/Mother Wayne). Excalibur recapped Nick Wayne being forced to drop out of the match due to injury, and naming Killswitch as his replacement. Danielson said he would have made Christian start the match to prove himself, given that he’s burned everyone in the match at one time or another.

Killswitch stood on the apron and grabbed Cage by the throat. Copeland speared Killswitch through the ropes to the floor. Cage ran into a knee from Sabin, who went for a Killswitch, but Cage shoved him into the ropes. Cage popped up Sabian while Copeland returned to the ring and speared him. Copeland covered Sabian and got the three count…

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage beat Killswitch and Kip Sabian in 13:45.

After the match, Christian offered Copeland a bro handshake, which Copeland accepted. Copeland went for a hug, but Christian pushed him away and then shook his hand…

Powell’s POV: A cool finish. The London crowd found some reason to sing the song they always sing for Bayley. Shake it up, England. My goodness. Just a quick heads up for Dot Net Members. Jake Barnett had something come up and is unable to join me for the Forbidden Door audio review, so I’ll be flying solo. Join us on our ad-free website and unlock all of our ad-free exclusive audio shows via Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

A brief video package set up the TNT Title match, and then entrances for the match took place. Justin Roberts delivered the introductions in English, while Takura Shibata did the same in Japanese. The Japanese broadcast team was also shown at a broadcast table next to the English team’s table…

2. Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis, Lance Archer) vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship. NJPW and Stardom voice Walker Stewart sat in on commentary with Excalibur and Danielson. Callis also joined the broadcast team while Archer stood next to him. Excalibur hyped AEW’s return to Australia on February 14-15. Callis went on a long spiel about how he likes his men. Danielson said he heard rumors that Taylor Swift was interested in Fletcher.

Fletcher hit an avalanche back suplex. Moments later, he hit Liger Bomb for a nice near fall. Fletcher showed frustration over not getting the pin. Takahashi started laughing in response to Fletcher hitting him with rolling elbows. Takahashi ran into a big boot. Fletcher covered him, but Takahashi kicked out at one. Fletcher set up for a brainbuster on the apron, but Takahashi countered into a DDT.

Back in the ring, Fletcher stuffed Takahashi’s Time Bomb 2 finisher. Fletcher set up for a move, but Takahashi countered with a Destroyer for a nice near fall. Callis acted concerned on commentary. Both men reversed tombstone piledriver attempts, and eventually Fletcher hit the move for a two count. Fletcher pleaded with the referee while Callis said, “Come on,” on commentary.

Fletcher hit the back of Takahashi’s head with a running kick in the corner, then followed up with another to his face. Fletcher set up for a brainbuster, but Takahashi countered into a pin for a near fall. Fletcher came right back and hit the brainbuster for the win…

Kyle Fletcher defeated Hiromu Takahashi in 14:40 to retain the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: A nice match with Fletcher looking dominant and arrogant, only to show concern when he was unable to put Takahashi away. Fletcher going over was the logical move. Was Danielson setting up the long-awaited Taylor Swift on a pole match featuring Kyle Fletcher vs. Travis Kelce? Okay, probably not.

A brief video package set up the TBS Championship match. It was the same Renee Paquette-narrated video that aired on AEW television. Entrances for the match followed. Mone was accompanied by men dressed as the Royal Guard…

3. Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla in a four-way for the TBS Championship. Tony Schiavone returned to the broadcast table, replacing Walker Stewart. Bozilla pressed Mone over her head and tossed her onto Windsor and Persephone at ringside. Windor and Persephone worked together at one point. Danielson mentioned they have been tag team partners in the past.

There was a big tower of doom spot with Mone on top, which left all four wrestlers down. Some fans chanted Windor’s name. With Bozilla down at ringside, Mone came back with a double crucifix. Mone put Windsor and Persephone in a double Statement Maker, which they eventually escaped.

Bozilla returned and clubbed Windsor in the corner. Danielson said it reminded him of Vader. Bozilla put Windsor and Persephone down and then hit them with a moonsault from the middle rope. Mone returned to the ring to break the pin. Mone went for a Poison Rana that spiked Bozilla on her head. Mone covered Bozilla, who kicked out at the very last moment.

Bozilla popped up and smiled before hitting Windsor with a clothesline. Bozilla jawed at Persephone, who was down on the floor. Persephone got pissed, returned to the ring, and performed a Razor’s Edge on Bozilla. Windsor hit Persephone with a discus forearm. Windsor put Persephone in a submission hold that Mone broke up. Persephone hoisted up Mone for a Razor’s Edge, but Mone rolled her into a pin and got the three count…

Mercedes Mone defeated Persephone, Alex Windsor, and Bozilla in a four-way in 15:30 to retain the TBS Championship.

Powell’s POV: If you’re a Stardom fan, then you should probably hope that they have Bozilla signed to a long-term deal, because she was impressive enough in the monster role that there will be interest in her. Mone going over was expected, but it was still an enjoyable match.

A video package set up the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match. Danielso said Johnny Saint counseled Nigel McGuinness earlier in the day. A video package aired and showed McGuinness and Saint meeting in a park and playing chess while talking about technical wrestling. McGuinness called checkmate. “Now you’re getting it,” Saint said. “Now do it again at Forbidden Door.” McGuinness made his entrance with Daniel Garcia, who had a towel with him (ugh). McGuinness greeted Johnny Saint and Marty Jones, who were in the front row. He also stopped and kissed a woman and child (likely his wife and daughter) before entering the ring. Sabre’s entrance followed…

4. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Walker Stewart replaced Schiavone at the broadcast table. A “holy shit” chant broke out once the bell rang. The fans switched to a “this is wrestling” chant. Sabre caught McGuinness in a submission hold. Garcia pushed the rope forward to help McGuinness a couple of times. The referee caught him and told him to back off. Danielson questioned how upset McGuinness would be if Garcia got him disqualified.

McGuinness leaned into the ropes and turned Sabre inside out with a lariat. McGuinness followed up with a short-arm clothesline that also turned Sabre inside out. McGuinness covered Sabre, who has a bloody nose, for a near fall. Excalibur played up Sabre potentially being weary after competing in the G1 Climax tournament.

Sabre caught McGuinness in an armbar over the ropes. Sabre broke the hold at the referee’s four count, then dropped to the floor and went face-to-face with Garcia. Sabre went to the ropes and was cut off by McGuinness, who hit the Tower of London. McGuinness went for the pin, but Sabre put his foot over the rope right in front of Garcia to break it. Both wrestlers traded pin attempts, and Sabre got the better of it by getting a three count.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Nigel McGuinness in 17:00 to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, McGuinness showed frustration over losing. Sabre pointed to McGuinness and then shook his hand and bowed. Sabre and McGuinness hugged. McGuinness tried to raise Sabre’s hand, but Sabre took his hand and raised it before exiting the ring. Sabre greeted Saint and Jones at ringside.

Tony Schiavone and Garcia joined McGuinness inside the ring. Garcia held up McGuinness’s hand. Schiavone thanked the fans for being part of Forbidden Door. He said the fans were part of the largest pro wrestling crowd ever in the venue’s history. Schiavone listed the attendance as 18,992. Excalibur said if they could have squeezed eight more seats in the building to get to the round number, they would have…

Powell’s POV: That was fun if you’re a fan of the style that Sabre and McGuinness work so well. I really enjoyed it. I’m also happy that the match didn’t end because of Garcia throwing in the towel or doing something to cost McGuinness the match.

Backstage, Thekla and Queen Aminata brawled and eventually fought through the curtain and into the entrance area. A “fight forever” chant broke out. Aminata dropped Thekla with a headbutt in the entrance aisle. Julia Hart and Sky Blue came out and held Aminata while Thekla did her spider thing.

Jamie Hayter’s entrance music played. Hayter came out and hit Hart and Blue with forearms strikes. Hayter tried to clothesline Thekla, who ducked it, and was then held back by Hart and Blue. Hayter helped Aminata to her feet and hugged her while the fans cheered…

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see Hayter back after another injury layoff. It’s cool that she was able to be part of this show in her home area. WrestleTix listed the building being set up for 17,748, but I don’t believe that includes luxury suites. AEW is doing a good job of showing off the crowd.

A video package set up the AEW Tag Team Title match, and then the entrances took place…

5. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. “Brodido” Bandido and Brody King in a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles. There were “We Hurt People” chants from the crowd. MVP was not with his team, which was acknowledged by the broadcast team. Both teams went after the champions to start. Danielson said the best strategy was likely for the teams to isolate the champions separately.

There was a fun exchange between powerhouses Lashley and King. Lashley put King down with a spinebuster slam, but King popped right up and dropped Lashley with a clothesline. When Lashley got up, King clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Benjamin hit a series of suplexes on all of his opponents.

Bandido performed a fallaway moonsault slam on Harwood from the top rope onto the other wrestlers on the floor. Damn. Lashley and Benjamin got King back in the ring. Benjamin hit him with a high knee in the corner, and then Lashley speared King.

Two masked wrestlers wearing NJPW jackets attacked Lashley and Benjamin while Harwood covered King for a near fall. Harwood picked up a chair, but Bandido superkicked him. Meanwhile, the masked men worked over Lashley and Benjamin with a weapon in the entrnace aisle.

Harwood hit King with an unprotected chair shot to the head (gross). The masked men unmasked, revealing themselves to be Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. The timing sucked because there was a big near fall in the ring at the same time. Danielson wondered if MJF was behind Ricochet and GOA’s attack.

In the ring, King monkey flipped Bandido onto Harood. The referee stopped his count when Bandido slipped off Harwood. He started it again, and it looked like Wheeler would break it up, but Bandido got the pin.

“Brodido” Bandido and Brody King defeated “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a three-way in 15:30 to win the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: This was a tough match to follow due to everything happening at ringside while the match continued in the ring. I don’t think Lashley and Benjamin were counted out. Apparently, this wasn’t a three-way elimination match after all. The match had some cool moments, but the chair shot to King’s head was a turnoff (I don’t care if they gimmicked the chair), the finish was off, and the champions not taking the pin after destroying everyone since they arrived in the company was weak. Lashley and Benjamin could put over Bandido and King in a straight-up tag team match to make up for it, but seeing is believing at this point.

A video package set up the AEW Unified Championship match, and then entrances took place…

6. Kazuchika Okada (w/Don Callis) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) for the AEW Unified Championship. Rick Knox was the referee, so the potential for referee stupidity is high. Jim Ross and Callis sat in on commentary with Excalibur and Schiavone. Swerve was sent over the top rope and landed on his feet, which led to him selling the knee injury they played up going into the match.