AEW Forbidden Door polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show August 24, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW Forbidden Door Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW Forbidden Door Poll: Vote for the best match Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship The Hurt Syndicate vs. FTR vs. Brodido for the AEW Tag Team Titles Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla in a four-way for the TBS Title Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Title Allin, Omega, Ibushi, Tanahashi, Ospreay vs. Moxley, Castagnoli, Young Bucks, Kidd in a cage match Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewaew forbidden door
Be the first to comment