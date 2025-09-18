Raja Jackson arrested, charged with a felony for attacking Syko Stu

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Raja Jackson was arrested on Thursday morning for attacking independent wrestler Stewart Smith (a/k/a Syko Stu) at a KnokX Pro event on August 23 in Sun Valley, California. TMZ reports that Raja, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was charged with a felony. Read more on the story at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Online footage showed Smith strike Jackson with a beer can outside the venue before the KnokX Pro event. Smith reportedly apologized and said he thought Jackson was a fellow wrestler. During the show, Jackson attacked Smith in the ring and appeared to knock him out with one punch, and then continued to throw a barrage of punches until he was finally pulled away. It was a disgusting incident and I’m surprised it took as long as it did for Raja to be arrested. Fortunately, Smith is said to be on the road to recovery.