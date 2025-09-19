WWE Smackdown, AEW All Out, and WWE Wrestlepalooza coverage, AAA Worlds Collide poll results, Gerald Brisco, Yoshihiro Takayama, Eva Marie, Renee Paquette

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center. The show includes the final push for WWE Wrestlepalooza. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Out pay-per-view will be live on Saturday from Toronto, Ontario, at ScotiaBank Arena. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 12:30CT/1:30ET (including a one-hour simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 1CT/2ET) or for the start of the main card at 2CT/3ET. A same-night audio review of All Out will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Wrestlepalooza will stream live on Saturday from Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The show is headlined by the final John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show streams on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on Netflix starting at 6CT/7ET. A same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Worlds Collide finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 19 percent of the vote. John Moore gave the show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

We are looking for reports from the WWE Smackdown and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gerald Brisco is 79.

-Yoshihiro Takayama is 59.

-Eva Marie (Natalie Marie Coyle) is 41.

-Renee Paquette is 40. She also worked as Renee Young in WWE.