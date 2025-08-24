AEW Forbidden Door pre-show results: The Opps vs. Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Robbie X for the AEW Trios Titles, all-Star eight-man and eight-woman tag matches, trios match

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show

London, England, at the O2 Arena

Aired live August 24, 2025, on social media

-Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Madison Rayne hosted the show from the upper level of the arena.

-The broadcast team was Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni, and Arkady Aura was the ring announcer.

1. Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Yuya Uemura, and Desperado vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero (w/Lance Archer, Rocky Romero) in an all-star eight-man tag. There was a loud “F— you, Callis,” chant when he spoke briefly before the match. Callis was not at ringside during the match. In the end, Uemura performed a Deadbolt Suplex on Andretti for the three count.

Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Yuya Uemura, and Desperado defeated Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero in 12:05.

After the match, O’Reilly pointed at Uemura and sang his praises. Archer and Romero joined the heels in attacking the babyfaces. Tomohiro Ishii made his entrance. Ishii and Archer traded elbow strikes. Ishii got the better of the exchange and hit a brainbuster (that looked just like a suplex). O’Reilly was happy, but Strong pulled him away from Ishii.

Powell’s POV: Good work from the first of four matches that seemed designed to get everyone on the show.

-NJPW ring announcer Makoto Abe is introducing the matches in Japanese, along with Arkady Aura, who is conducting the English introductions.

2. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Michael Oku (w/Amira) vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona.