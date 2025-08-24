Murphy’s Blog: NXT Heatwave predictions – Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance in a Triple Threat for the Knockouts Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE’s NXT brand presents its annual Heatwave event on Sunday evening in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Lowell Memorial Auditorium. Similar to my thoughts on AEW Forbidden Door, the matches should be good once the bell rings. I just haven’t been gripped by many of the stories they’re trying to tell, with one exception. More on that later. There’s also the matter of WWE’s continued attempt to stunt AEW through counter-programming. I don’t have a big issue with the strategy, as it’s a business after all. I do think, however, that TKO might be tone deaf in taking this approach. First, they come off as bullies, which could cause some fans to be turned off and switch to the other side. Second, with multiple shows on the same day, aside from fans who will watch everything, they’re forcing the more casual fan to choose. In some cases, they’ll win out while in others, they won’t. It’s the classic case of “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” In my view, there’s enough real estate to go around, so why not just let everyone do their own thing and create the best possible product for the fan? Then we all win. OK. Soapbox rant over. Let’s run down the card!

Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship. This match came together over the past two weeks on NXT television, so there’s really no storyline to speak of. Initially, I was a fan of Femi’s potential. Critics would tell me that he couldn’t talk and that he was really green in the ring. I agreed but saw the potential. I’m still waiting to see it evolve, and sadly, I don’t see anyone on the NXT roster compelling enough to have a decent program with him. Evans, on the other hand, has the makings of a star. He needs some more seasoning, but he definitely has a bright future. I think that he’ll make this a very good match. In the end, he’ll be positioned as coming “this close” to winning the big one. And I think that he’ll be protected in the loss with outside interference from Trick Williams.

Don Predicts: Oba Femi retains the NXT Championship.

Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship. I’ve been a fan of Jayne since her days in “Toxic Attraction.” I’m happy she’s getting a decent title run, given how much she’s improved over the last several years. That said, I was at Slammiversary in July and watched the life get sucked out of the crowd when two NXT talents walked out with TNA titles. I have no issue with her holding the NXT women’s title, but she’s just not at the level of a “double champion.” Since this recently happened, there’s no reason to think they’ll take the title off her this soon, and it likely won’t happen until Bound for Glory in October. I also think it’s random that Ash is in this match. Don’t get me wrong. She’s head and shoulders above where she was as Dana Brooke. I just think her sole purpose in this match is to take the pin.

Don Predicts: Jacy Jayne retains the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. two members of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James) for the NXT Tag Team Titles. I may be in the minority, but I get a kick out of Hank and Tank. They’re not the best workers, but to me, they have that fun “Bushwhacker-esque” quality that I enjoyed in the ‘80s. I was happy to see them get a run with the titles and wouldn’t be sad to see them drop them. Darkstate has been flat so far, but I’m willing to see how a title run would play out.

Don Predicts: Darkstate wins the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace. This is the match that I referred to in the opening, where I have enjoyed the build. I’ve been a fan of Grace since her TNA days, and while I’m not a fan of the “Blake Monroe” name, if you saw her against Toni Storm in AEW, you know what she’s all about. There were critics of Monroe “body shaming” Grace. I get it. It’s 2025. In most walks of life, that’s a no-no. For those of us who grew up on Ric Flair calling us “fat boys,” Bad News Brown calling us “beer-belly sharecroppers,” and Rick Rude calling us “fat, out of shape, sweat hogs,” we’re a bit more desensitized to this. That’s to say, from a wrestling storyline standpoint, I wasn’t offended by it one way or the other. I do want to see the story evolve from here and think this is only the beginning of a longer program.

Don Predicts: Blake Monroe defeats Jordynne Grace.

Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship. While I’m not a fan of multi-person matches, I do like matches with something at stake, including when it’s done to set up the next title challenger. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Lash Legend as a last-minute add to this match, even though that wouldn’t make a ton of sense, as she’s coming off a loss to Nia Jax. In the end, I think Parker is the next woman up, which is great because, like Je’Von Evans, she has the makings of a star. I don’t see her taking the title right now, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Don Predicts: Jaida Parker becomes No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page vs. Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights in a mixed tag match. While I’d rather see Page defending the North American Title, this has been fun. Page and Green work well together, and it’s an option for the main roster when Page eventually debuts. She doesn’t win much, but Green shines in everything she does and has no issue maintaining heat. It’s also great that she’s taken Piper Niven and Alba Fyre along for the ride in an effort to elevate them. I still think Fyre has the potential for a singles run, given her fabulous run as NXT UK Women’s Champion, but I’ll take what I can get. Heights is fine and will likely be next in line to challenge Page. In fact, Page will likely be pinned by Heights to set up that match. Steele is extremely green in the ring and on the mic. It’s good that she’s getting a rep here with someone seasoned like Green, and it’ll be interesting to see how she fares.

Don Predicts: Tavion Heights and Tyra May Steele defeat Chelsea Green and Ethan Page.

